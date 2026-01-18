Passaic High School Class of 1996 30th Year Reunion

The Passaic High School Class of 1996 is celebrating 30 years—for a Casual Chic 30th Class Reunion on Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM for an unforgettable afternoon of memories, laughter, and reconnection.





The ticket prices includes passed hord d'oeurvres, full buffet brunch, dessert and 5 hours of entertainment & Premium Cash Bar will be available!