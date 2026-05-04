Passion Arts Ministry's Silent Auction- A Night with the Queen

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Starting bid
Free Oil Change from Midas Auto Service at the Clinton Township location on Garfield Road.
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Family Game Night: SimplyFun Grilling Party; Linkity; Popcorn
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Immunity Bundle
Vitamin C
Zinc 30
Elderberry
From: Rivers Wellness Center
Starting bid
Hair Bundle
Folinic Acid
D3 5000
Mary Ruth's Hair Growth multivitamin (Liquid)
From: Rivers Wellness Center
Starting bid
Dental Care
Perio Pull
Periotic Silver Toothpaste
Perrioimmune
From: Rivers Wellness Center
Starting bid
Salt Room 1 - hr. for up to 5 people
From: Shores Wellness Solutions
Starting bid
Bee Kind to yourself - Gift Basket
Bee Box
Gift Card - 25
Bee Garden Décor
Bee Hive Ornament
Mini Rolling Pin
Bee Kind Banner
Home Sweet Home Sign
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Summer Fun Basket
Bucket
Bubble Fun
Gift Card DQ - $15
Summer Crafts
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Sign - Psalm 18:19
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Drum Lesson - 1 hour
From: Evan Drums & Music Production Lessons
Starting bid
Zyia Wellness Package
Ziya Shaker Bottle
Liquid Hydration samples
Hydration Mask
Ziya Crossbody
From: Zyia - Lesley Ann Navarz
Starting bid
Planet Rock Starter Package -A
1 Adult & 1 Child (Age 4-15)
Includes: Lesson, Gear, Day Pass 2X
Starting bid
Mid-Michigan Children's Museum
One day family pass for
up to 4 people
Starting bid
Frederik Meijer Gardens &
Sculpture Park
2 Adult 2 Children pass
Starting bid
4 Tickets to Dow Gardens in Midlands
Starting bid
119 -Urban Air
4 Ultimate Attraction passes
4 Pairs of Urban Air socks
4 Bottles of waters
1 Large 1 Topping Pizza
Starting bid
Airborne Brighton
(4) 2-hour Pass and 4 socks
Starting bid
Family 4-Pack to the Outdoor Adventure Center
Starting bid
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
Ski, Skate, Snow, Shoe
Passes up to 5 people, single day
Starting bid
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