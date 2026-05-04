Passion Arts Ministry

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Passion Arts Ministry

About this event

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Passion Arts Ministry's Silent Auction- A Night with the Queen

101 - Midas Auto Services item
101 - Midas Auto Services
$10

Starting bid

Free Oil Change from Midas Auto Service at the Clinton Township location on Garfield Road.

105 - Family Game Night item
105 - Family Game Night
$25

Starting bid

Family Game Night: SimplyFun Grilling Party; Linkity; Popcorn

106-Immunity Bundle item
106-Immunity Bundle
$45

Starting bid

Immunity Bundle

Vitamin C

Zinc 30

Elderberry

From: Rivers Wellness Center

107-Hair Bundle item
107-Hair Bundle
$45

Starting bid

Hair Bundle

Folinic Acid

D3 5000

Mary Ruth's Hair Growth multivitamin (Liquid)

From: Rivers Wellness Center


108-Dentail Care Bundle item
108-Dentail Care Bundle
$45

Starting bid

Dental Care

Perio Pull

Periotic Silver Toothpaste

Perrioimmune

From: Rivers Wellness Center

109-Salt Room -A item
109-Salt Room -A
$60

Starting bid

Salt Room 1 - hr. for up to 5 people


From: Shores Wellness Solutions

110 - Bee Kind to yourself - Gift Basket item
110 - Bee Kind to yourself - Gift Basket
$45

Starting bid

Bee Kind to yourself - Gift Basket

Bee Box

Gift Card - 25

Bee Garden Décor

Bee Hive Ornament

Mini Rolling Pin

Bee Kind Banner

Home Sweet Home Sign

111-Summer Fun Basket item
111-Summer Fun Basket
$10

Starting bid

Summer Fun Basket

Bucket

Bubble Fun

Gift Card DQ - $15

Summer Crafts

112 - Psalm 18:19 Sign item
112 - Psalm 18:19 Sign
$10

Starting bid

Sign - Psalm 18:19

113 - Drum Lesson - 1 hour item
113 - Drum Lesson - 1 hour
$35

Starting bid

Drum Lesson - 1 hour

From: Evan Drums & Music Production Lessons

114 - Zyia Wellness Package item
114 - Zyia Wellness Package
$40

Starting bid

Zyia Wellness Package

Ziya Shaker Bottle

Liquid Hydration samples

Hydration Mask

Ziya Crossbody

From: Zyia - Lesley Ann Navarz

115 - Planet Rock Starter Package -A item
115 - Planet Rock Starter Package -A
$30

Starting bid

Planet Rock Starter Package -A

1 Adult & 1 Child (Age 4-15)

Includes: Lesson, Gear, Day Pass 2X

116 - Mid-Michigan Children's Museum item
116 - Mid-Michigan Children's Museum
$35

Starting bid

Mid-Michigan Children's Museum

One day family pass for

up to 4 people

117 - Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park item
117 - Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
$35

Starting bid

Frederik Meijer Gardens &

Sculpture Park

2 Adult 2 Children pass

118 - Dow Gardens item
118 - Dow Gardens
$25

Starting bid

4 Tickets to Dow Gardens in Midlands

119 -Urban Air item
119 -Urban Air
$60

Starting bid

119 -Urban Air

4 Ultimate Attraction passes

4 Pairs of Urban Air socks

4 Bottles of waters

1 Large 1 Topping Pizza

120 - Airborne Brighton item
120 - Airborne Brighton
$50

Starting bid

Airborne Brighton

(4) 2-hour Pass and 4 socks

121 - DNR Outdoor Adventure Center item
121 - DNR Outdoor Adventure Center
$25

Starting bid

Family 4-Pack to the Outdoor Adventure Center

124 - Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park (Ski, Skate, Snow) item
124 - Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park (Ski, Skate, Snow)
$80

Starting bid

Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park

Ski, Skate, Snow, Shoe
Passes up to 5 people, single day 

125 -Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park-Climb, Slide Shoot item
125 -Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park-Climb, Slide Shoot
$80

Starting bid

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