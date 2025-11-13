PASSION

Offered by

PASSION

About this shop

Passion Exclusive 2025-2026 Smith Group Buy

1. Smith Helmets - Vantage 2 Mips - 25% OFF item
1. Smith Helmets - Vantage 2 Mips - 25% OFF
$236.74

Available in three sizes and one color.


Retail price: $295

Discounted price is $221.25 + $15.49 NJ sales tax

2. Smith Helmets - Nexus MIPS - 25% OFF item
2. Smith Helmets - Nexus MIPS - 25% OFF item
2. Smith Helmets - Nexus MIPS - 25% OFF item
2. Smith Helmets - Nexus MIPS - 25% OFF
$292.91

Available in three sizes and three colors.


Retail price: $365

Discounted price is $273.75 + $19.16 NJ sales tax

3. Smith Helmets - Liberty MIPS (womens) - 25% OFF item
3. Smith Helmets - Liberty MIPS (womens) - 25% OFF item
3. Smith Helmets - Liberty MIPS (womens) - 25% OFF item
3. Smith Helmets - Liberty MIPS (womens) - 25% OFF
$200.63

Available in three sizes and four colors.


Retail price: $250

Discounted price is $187.5 + $13.13 NJ sales tax

4. Smith Helmets - Level MIPS - 25% OFF item
4. Smith Helmets - Level MIPS - 25% OFF item
4. Smith Helmets - Level MIPS - 25% OFF item
4. Smith Helmets - Level MIPS - 25% OFF
$200.63

Available in three sizes and four colors.


Retail price: $250

Discounted price is $187.5 + $13.13 NJ sales tax

5. Smith Helmets - Method Pro MIPS Round Contour - 25% OFF item
5. Smith Helmets - Method Pro MIPS Round Contour - 25% OFF item
5. Smith Helmets - Method Pro MIPS Round Contour - 25% OFF item
5. Smith Helmets - Method Pro MIPS Round Contour - 25% OFF
$148.50

Available in three sizes and four colors.


Retail price: $185

Discounted price is $138.75 + $9.71 NJ sales tax

6. Smith Goggles - 4D Mag XL Low Bridge -30% OFF item
6. Smith Goggles - 4D Mag XL Low Bridge -30% OFF
$283.12

Available color: Black | ChromaPop Photochromic Red Mirror


Retail price: $378

Discounted price is $264.6 + $18.52 NJ sales tax

7. Smith Goggles - 4D Mag XL Low Bridge - 30% OFF item
7. Smith Goggles - 4D Mag XL Low Bridge - 30% OFF item
7. Smith Goggles - 4D Mag XL Low Bridge - 30% OFF item
7. Smith Goggles - 4D Mag XL Low Bridge - 30% OFF
$260.65

Available in three colors.


Retail Price: $348

Discounted price is $243.6 + $17.05 NJ sales tax

8. Smith Goggles - I/O Mag XL Low Bridge Fit - 30% OFF item
8. Smith Goggles - I/O Mag XL Low Bridge Fit - 30% OFF
$234.65

Available Color: Black | ChromaPop Pro Photochromic Gold Mirror


Retail Price: $313

Discounted price is $219.31 + $15.34 NJ sales tax

9. Smith Goggles - I/O Mag XL Low Bridge Fit - 30% OFF item
9. Smith Goggles - I/O Mag XL Low Bridge Fit - 30% OFF item
9. Smith Goggles - I/O Mag XL Low Bridge Fit - 30% OFF
$211.97

Available in two colors


Retail Price: $283

Discounted price is $198.1 + $17.87 NJ sales tax

10. Smith Goggles - I/O Mag Low Bridge - 30% OFF item
10. Smith Goggles - I/O Mag Low Bridge - 30% OFF item
10. Smith Goggles - I/O Mag Low Bridge - 30% OFF
$234.44

Available in two colors


Retail Price: $313

Discounted price is $219.1 + $15.34 NJ sales tax

11. Smith Goggles - I/O Mag Low Bridge - 30% OFF item
11. Smith Goggles - I/O Mag Low Bridge - 30% OFF item
11. Smith Goggles - I/O Mag Low Bridge - 30% OFF
$211.97

Available in two colors


Retail Price: $283

Discounted price is $198.1 + $17.87 NJ sales tax

12. Smith Goggles - I/O Mag S Low Bridge Fit - 30% OFF item
12. Smith Goggles - I/O Mag S Low Bridge Fit - 30% OFF item
12. Smith Goggles - I/O Mag S Low Bridge Fit - 30% OFF
$211.97

Available in two colors


Retail Price: $283

Discounted price is $198.1 + $17.87 NJ sales tax

13. Smith Goggles - Squad Mag Low Bridge Fit - 30% OFF item
13. Smith Goggles - Squad Mag Low Bridge Fit - 30% OFF item
13. Smith Goggles - Squad Mag Low Bridge Fit - 30% OFF item
13. Smith Goggles - Squad Mag Low Bridge Fit - 30% OFF
$189.50

Available in four colors


Retail Price: $253

Discounted price is $177.1 + $12.4 NJ sales tax

Add a donation for PASSION

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!