Passover 2027

About this event
Special rate for 2026 Passover Seder attendees, including full access to the complete program and all main experiences.
Special rate for 2026 Passover Seder attendees.
Host a table for 10 and bring your family and friends to experience a night of deep revelation, a meaningful program, and powerful updates from the nations, with full access to all main experiences.
Experience the deep revelation of the Passover Seder through a beautifully crafted program in a stunning venue.
Enjoy a meaningful Seder, an incredible meal, and an evening filled with God’s presence.
Host a table for 10 and create a shared experience for your family and friends.
Step into a deeper level of connection through the Passover Seder, a powerful program, and live updates from the nations, all while enjoying an exceptional meal and full access to the evening’s main experiences.
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