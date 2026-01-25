JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo

Passover Care Bags 2026

Holiday Bag Assembly
Free

Join us on Sunday, March 15 to help us assemble the goodies into the bags, add labels, and add notes to each recipient!

Help Us Deliver Bags
Free

Likely delivery dates are March 27th through March 31st, so they are present in time for the holiday. Please let us know which area you prefer to do deliveries, and we'll try our best to match you up! If there are specific people you'd like to deliver to, let us know as well.

Underwrite Additional Bag(s)
$18

Recommended donation is $18 per bag, if you would like to send one to someone locally. Please let us know if we can add your name to the donors that we thank publicly.

Add a donation for JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo

$

