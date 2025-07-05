Passport 2 Fashion: 8th Annual Runway Show

Join us on Friday, August 8 at The Vue (95 Liberty St, Columbus, OH 43215) for the 8th annual Passport 2 Fashion runway experience.





Doors open at 7:00 PM, with the runway show beginning promptly at 7:30 PM. After the show, stay for a special Meet the Designers & Shop the Runway session starting at 9:30 PM—an exclusive opportunity to connect and mingle with the team behind Passport 2 Fashion.