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About this event
Reserved for registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving seniors and caregivers. This complimentary table space supports collaboration and community engagement within the Atria North Point resident network.
Includes:
• 6 ft table space
• Opportunity to provide materials and resources
• Option to donate a raffle item
Please note: Home health and physical therapy provider categories are not available due to existing community agreements.
This registration secures a vendor table at the Passport to Resources Senior Expo at Atria North Point.
Your $75 registration is a tax-deductible donation to The Touch Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing senior wellness initiatives and medical massage education.
Includes:
• 6 ft table space
• Direct engagement with Atria residents and families
• Option to donate a raffle item
Please note: Home health and physical therapy provider categories are not available due to existing community agreements.
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