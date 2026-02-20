The Touch Institute

Hosted by

The Touch Institute

About this event

Passport to Resources

100 Somerby Dr

Alpharetta, GA 30009, USA

Nonprofit Organization Vendor Table
Free

Reserved for registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving seniors and caregivers. This complimentary table space supports collaboration and community engagement within the Atria North Point resident network.


Includes:
• 6 ft table space
• Opportunity to provide materials and resources
• Option to donate a raffle item


Please note: Home health and physical therapy provider categories are not available due to existing community agreements.

For-Profit Vendor Table (Tax-Deductible Donation)
Pay what you can

This registration secures a vendor table at the Passport to Resources Senior Expo at Atria North Point.


Your $75 registration is a tax-deductible donation to The Touch Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing senior wellness initiatives and medical massage education.


Includes:
• 6 ft table space
• Direct engagement with Atria residents and families
• Option to donate a raffle item


Please note: Home health and physical therapy provider categories are not available due to existing community agreements.

Add a donation for The Touch Institute

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