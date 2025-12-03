The Mile High Magicians Society

Hosted by

The Mile High Magicians Society

About this event

Past Presidents Dinner, Show & Awards Ceremony

2406 Federal Blvd

Denver, CO 80211, USA

Adult Admission
$39

Adult general seating and includes plated meal and includes coffee and water. Cocktails and soft drinks are available at the cash bar.

Child Admission
$29

General seating for children under the age of 18. Includes plated meal and complimentary coffee and water. Soft drinks are available at the cash bar.

Adult Admission - NO MEAL
$39

Adult general seating with NO MEAL. If meat or vegetarian option does not meet your dietary needs, you can bring your own snack food and enjoy the complimentary coffee and water. Cocktails and soft drinks are available at the cash bar.

Add a donation for The Mile High Magicians Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!