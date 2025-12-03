Past Presidents Dinner, Show & Awards Ceremony

Hosted by
About this event
Adult general seating and includes plated meal and includes coffee and water. Cocktails and soft drinks are available at the cash bar.
General seating for children under the age of 18. Includes plated meal and complimentary coffee and water. Soft drinks are available at the cash bar.
Adult general seating with NO MEAL. If meat or vegetarian option does not meet your dietary needs, you can bring your own snack food and enjoy the complimentary coffee and water. Cocktails and soft drinks are available at the cash bar.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!