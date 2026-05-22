Blood Cancer United Inc

Hosted by

Blood Cancer United Inc

About this event

Pasta Cooking Class with Sur La Table

2142 N Rock Rd

Wichita, KS 67206, USA

General Admission
$150

Come join me for a culinary journey, as we learn how to make homemade pasta in a memorable cooking class with our friends at Sur La Table. The shop has graciously offered this class as a fundraiser for me for Blood Cancer United, with ALL of the money going to the nonprofit, formerly known as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The menu includes:

·      Homemade spaghetti

·      Fresh summer tomato sauce with basil and mini meatballs

·      Caesar Salad boats

·      Very Berry Trifle


The class is a hands-on experience, where you will learn from experts on how to make these dishes. I will be there with you too, as I’ve never made anything like this before.

Cost: $150. You’ll get the class, some treats for take-home too, including a tray of cinnamon rolls from yours truly!

When: Sunday, June 14 at 1 p.m.


Also, you’ll get entered into our raffles:

·       5 - $500 Meat Raffle tickets ($20 value)

·       5 - $500 Kansas Raffle tickets ($20 value)

·       5 - $3,500 Biker Raffle tickets ($20 value)

·       5  BONUS raffle tickets


 

 

Add a donation for Blood Cancer United Inc

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