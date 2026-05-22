Pasta Cooking Class with Sur La Table

Come join me for a culinary journey, as we learn how to make homemade pasta in a memorable cooking class with our friends at Sur La Table. The shop has graciously offered this class as a fundraiser for me for Blood Cancer United, with ALL of the money going to the nonprofit, formerly known as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.



The menu includes:

· Homemade spaghetti

· Fresh summer tomato sauce with basil and mini meatballs

· Caesar Salad boats

· Very Berry Trifle



The class is a hands-on experience, where you will learn from experts on how to make these dishes. I will be there with you too, as I’ve never made anything like this before.



Cost: $150. You’ll get the class, some treats for take-home too, including a tray of cinnamon rolls from yours truly!

When: Sunday, June 14 at 1 p.m.



Also, you’ll get entered into our raffles:

· 5 - $500 Meat Raffle tickets ($20 value)

· 5 - $500 Kansas Raffle tickets ($20 value)

· 5 - $3,500 Biker Raffle tickets ($20 value)

· 5 BONUS raffle tickets



