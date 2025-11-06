Pasta Copy

Raider Music Boosters

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Raider Music Boosters

About this raffle

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#1 Alfie's Inn - Glen Ellyn Gift Certificate
$1

$20 Gift Certificate - 1 Winner

#2 Anyways Gift Certificate
$1

$20 Gift Certificate - 2 Winners

#3 Autozone Car Care Bundle
$1

Ultimate Car Care Bundle Bucket includes 8 cleaning items - $25 Value - 1 Winner

#4 Benihana Gift Certificate
$1

$20 Gift Certificate - 1 Winner

#5 Carol Stream Ice Rink - Lessons
$1

Beginner Skating Lessons: 1 Session for 1st time registrants - $160 Value - 1 Winner

#6 Chicago Bears Autographed Photo
$1

Starting Line Up 2023-24 Season Autographed Picture - $30 Value - 1 Winner

#7 Chicago Pastry Gift Certificate
$1

$10 Gift Certificate - 2 Winners

#8 Chicago White Sox Tickets
$1

4 Lower Level tickets to the April/May 2025 season - $80 Value - 1 Winner

#9 Chicago Wolves Tickets
$1

2 tickets to the 2024-25 season - $60 Value - 1 Winner

#10 Classic Cinema Movie Tickets
$1

4 movie passes (expires 5/31/25) - $50 Value - 1 Winner

#11 Cooper's Hawk Wine Tasting and Bottle of Wine
$1

Lux Tasting for 4 and one bottle of Meritage Wine - $60 Value - 1 Winner

#12 Costco Gift Card
$1

$50 Gift Card - 1 Winner

#13 Egg Harbor Cafe Gift Certificate
$1

$30 Gift Certificate - 1 Winner

#14 Epilogue - Book and Plushy
$1

"A Humbug Christmas" story book and plushy toy - $30 Value - 1 Winner

#15 Flyover Chicago
$1

Discover absolute awe at Flyover. Our exhilarating immersive journeys connect you with our planet like never before. Soar over iconic locations, dive into authentic stories and lose yourself to an adventure unlike any other. Find us inside Navy Pier and experience Flyover for yourself. - 4 tickets - $100 Value - 1 Winner

#16 Fresh and Silk Flowers - Roses
$1

1/2 Dozen Vased Roses - $40 Value - 1 Winner

#17 Gourmet Gift Baskets Gift Certificate
$1

$25 Gift Certificate for online use - 1 Winner

#18 Jewel Osco Gift Card
$1

$25 Gift Card - 1 Winner

#19 Kimmer's Ice Cream Gift Card
$1

$20 Gift Card - 1 Winner

#20 Lettuce Entertain You Gift Card
$1

$50 Gift Card - 2 Winners

#21 Lou Malnati's Gift Card
$1

$25 Gift Card - 1 Winner

#22 Oriental Trading Company Gift Certificate
$1

$25 Gift Card for Online Use - 1 Winner

#23 Palmer's Gymnastics Open Gym Pass
$1

Open Gym Fun Pass which will entitle the user to 6 open gym sessions for ages 6+ - $90 Value - 1 Winner

#24 Boxbollen Package (Boxing Game)
$1

Gamifies physical activity. Focus. Training. Fun! Set Includes: Adjustable headband (velcro), elastic string with soft ball, water-resistant carrying pouch, QR-Code license to The Boxball App $30 Value See website: boxbollen.com

#25 Raisin' Cane's Gift Basket
$1

Soft cooler bag with 2 box combo, kid combo, 3 lemonade vouchers, stuffed dog, T-shirt (L), koozie, chapstick, pad of paper - $80 Value - 1 Winner

#26 Safariland Gift Certificate
$1

$25 Gift Certificate - 1 Winner

#27 Squishmallow - Boba (small)
$1

$5 Value - 1 Winner

#28 Squishmallow - Dumpling (small)
$1

$5 Value - 1 Winner

#29 Squishmallow - 12" Giraffe "Josue"
$1

$15 Value - 1 Winner

#30 Squishmallow - 12" Cow "Patty"
$1

$15 Value - 1 Winner

#31 Texas Roadhouse Gift Certificates
$1

Dinner for 2 ($30 Value) and Free Appetizer ($7 Value) Certificates - $37 Value - 1 Winner

#32 Wildfire Gift Certificate
$1

$25 Gift Certificate - 4 Winners

#33 Chicago Bears - T-shirt
$1

"Real Bears Fans Wear Pink" T-shirt (M) - $25 Value - 1 Winner

#34 Glenbard West Hilltopper Band T-shirt (S)
$1

$10 Value - 1 Winner

#35 Glenbard West Hilltopper Band T-shirt (M)
$1

$10 Value - 1 Winner

#36 Glenbard West Hilltopper Band T-shirt (L)
$1

$10 Value - 1 Winner

#37 Glenbard West Hilltopper Band T-shirt (2XL)
$1

$10 Value - 3 Winners

#38 Glenside Music Black T-shirt (S) "Music"
$1

From school year 2019-2020, "Music," Black, Size S - $10 Value - 4 Winners

#39 Glenside Music Red T-shirt (S) "When Words Fail..."
$1

From school year 2020-2021, "When Words Fail, Music Speaks," Red, Size S - $10 Value - 2 Winners

#40 Glenside Music Red T-shirt (M) "When Words Fail..."
$1

From school year 2020-2021, "When Words Fail, Music Speaks," Red, Size M - $10 Value - 1 Winner

#41 Glenside Music Black T-shirt (S) "We Got the Beat"
$1

From school year 2021-2022, "We Got the Beat," Black, Size S - 1 Winner - $10 Value

#42 Glenside Music Black T-shirt (M) "We Got the Beat"
$1

From school year 2021-2022, "We Got the Beat," Black, Size M - $10 Value -2 Winners

#43 Glenside Music Red T-shirt (S) "Raider Music"
$1

From school year 2022-2023, "Raider Music," Red, Size S - $10 Value - 1 Winner

#44 Glenside Music Red T-shirt (M) "Raider Music"
$1

From school year 2022-2023, "Raider Music," Red, Size M - $10 Value - 1 Winner

#45 Glenside Music Black T-shirt (S)
$1

From school year 2023-2024, Black, Size S - $10 Value - 1 Winner

#46 Glenside Music Black T-shirt (M)
$1

From school year 2023-2024, Black, Size M - $10 Value - 6 Winners

#47 Music and Arts Gift Card
$1

$25 Gift Card - 2 Winners

#48 Roman Inc. Bunny Door Sign
$1

"Some Bunny's Sleeping," 5" - $10 Value - 4 Winners

#49 Roman Inc. Angel Plaque
$1

"Our family loves big, nurtures joy, and inspires kindness" - $10 Value - 2 Winners

#50 Roman Inc. Dog Paw Picture Frame
$1

$10 Value - 2 Winners

#51 Roman Inc. Gingerbread Ornaments
$1

3 in a pack - $10 Value - 7 Winners

#52 Roman Inc. Heart Paper Weight
$1

"Wife, Mom, Boss," Plays music: "Waltz of the Flowers" - $10 Value - 1 Winner

#53 Roman Inc. Mother Mary Wall Hanging
$1

Wall hanging w/ prayer - $15 Value - 1 Winner

#54 Roman Inc. Pineapple and Pinecone Ornaments
$1

1 each per set - $10 Value - 9 Winners

#55 Roman Inc. Pirate Picture Frame
$1

$10 Value - 7 Winners

#56 Roman Inc. Wall Art w/ Animals
$1

LED "All creatures are great and small, this Lord God loves them all" - $10 Value - 2 Winners

#57 Roman Inc. Ballet Plaque, Gray
$1

Plaque: "Ballet, pirouette, arabesque, en pointe...." - $20 Value - 1 Winner

#58 Roman Inc. Ballerina Plaque, ROUND
$1

Round Ballerina Plaque: "tutu cute" - $20 Value - 1 Winner

#59 Roman Inc. Ballerina Plaque, RECTANGLE
$1

Rectangle Ballerina Plaque: "tutu cute" - $20 Value - 1 Winner

#60 Roman Inc. Gold Wedding Picture Frame
$1

4x6 frame - $20 Value - 2 Winners

#61 Roman Inc. Ornament: Pinecone and Birds
$1

Pinecone with Cardinal Birds Ornament - $10 Value - 4 Winners

#62 Roman Inc. Snowmen Nightlight
$1

Nightlight: Snowmen roasting marshmallows - $20 Value - 1 Winner

#63 Roman Inc.Snowman Ornament
$1

Ornament: The Sweetest Snowman - $10 Value - 11 Winners

#64 Roman Inc. Tree Topper
$1

Glitter Bronze Tree Topper - $20 Value - 1 Winner

#65 Roman Inc. Winter Teddies Ornament
$1

$10 Value - 2 Winners

#66 Stardust Bowl Gift Card
$1

$25 Gift Card - 1 Winner

#67 Vera Bradley Bag
$1

Small shoulder bag, blue flower print - $40 Value - 1 Winner

#68 Glenbard North Choir Merch
$1

Choir T-shirt (L), music key chain, choir magnet, window cling - $30 Value - 1 Winner

#69 Glenbard North Band Merch
$1

"I'm with the Band" T-shirt (L), plaid pajama pants (L), Band Logo magnet, music magnet, music window cling - $45 Value - 1 Winner

#70 Windy City Bulls Tickets
$1

4 tickets to a 2024-25 game - $100 Value - 1 Winner

***#71 Chicago Boat Rentals
$5

2 hour Pontoon boat ride for 8 people - $350 Value - 1 Winner

***#72 Chicago Fire Tickets
$5

4 Goal Line tickets to the 2025 season - $120 Value - 1 Winner

***#73 Glendale Lakes Golf Club
$5

Certificate for a foursome of golf - $236 Value - 1 Winner

***#74 Improv in Schaumburg
$5

4 VIP Guest Passes, Valid Sunday, Thursday, and Friday at 9:15 pm or 9:30 pm (expires 11/30/2026) - $160 Value - 1 Winner

***#75 Porchlight Music Theater Tickets
$5

2 Tickets to any one performance of "Fun Home" that runs from 1/16/25 - 3/2/25 - $150 Value - 1 Winner

***#76 Apple Airpods 3rd Gen
$5

$180 Value - 1 Winner

***#77 Ultimate Ninjas Training Classes
$5

30 Day Unlimited Training Jump Start Classes (includes: group personal training classes, obstacle course fusion classes, and adult open gym) Ages 18+ - $210 Value - 1 Winner

***#78 Glendale Heights Daily Aquatic Center Passes
$5

5 Daily Passes to the Aquatic Center for the Summer of 2025 (at Sports Hub) - $80 Value - 2 Winners

***#79 Ultimate Ninjas Family Open Play Pass
$5

Family Open Play Pass: Friday 6:30-8:30 pm and Sunday 9:30-11:30 am, Ages 6+ - $100 Value - 1 Winner

***#80 Chicago Bears Signed Football
$5

Football Signed by Keenan Allen #13 (Wilson) - $100 Value - 1 Winner

***#81 Guitar and Trial Lesson
$5

Laurel LA-100 Acoustic Guitar ($150) plus one free trial lesson ($36) - $186 Value - 1 Winner

#82 Bowlero Pass
$1

Pass for 2 free hours of unlimited bowling for up to 5 people - 1 Winner

#83 White Pearl Bracelet
$1

1 Winner

#84 Turquoise Bracelet
$1

1 Winner

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