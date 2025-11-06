Pasta Copy

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$20 Gift Certificate - 1 Winner
$20 Gift Certificate - 2 Winners
Ultimate Car Care Bundle Bucket includes 8 cleaning items - $25 Value - 1 Winner
$20 Gift Certificate - 1 Winner
Beginner Skating Lessons: 1 Session for 1st time registrants - $160 Value - 1 Winner
Starting Line Up 2023-24 Season Autographed Picture - $30 Value - 1 Winner
$10 Gift Certificate - 2 Winners
4 Lower Level tickets to the April/May 2025 season - $80 Value - 1 Winner
2 tickets to the 2024-25 season - $60 Value - 1 Winner
4 movie passes (expires 5/31/25) - $50 Value - 1 Winner
Lux Tasting for 4 and one bottle of Meritage Wine - $60 Value - 1 Winner
$50 Gift Card - 1 Winner
$30 Gift Certificate - 1 Winner
"A Humbug Christmas" story book and plushy toy - $30 Value - 1 Winner
Discover absolute awe at Flyover. Our exhilarating immersive journeys connect you with our planet like never before. Soar over iconic locations, dive into authentic stories and lose yourself to an adventure unlike any other. Find us inside Navy Pier and experience Flyover for yourself. - 4 tickets - $100 Value - 1 Winner
1/2 Dozen Vased Roses - $40 Value - 1 Winner
$25 Gift Certificate for online use - 1 Winner
$25 Gift Card - 1 Winner
$20 Gift Card - 1 Winner
$50 Gift Card - 2 Winners
$25 Gift Card - 1 Winner
$25 Gift Card for Online Use - 1 Winner
Open Gym Fun Pass which will entitle the user to 6 open gym sessions for ages 6+ - $90 Value - 1 Winner
Gamifies physical activity. Focus. Training. Fun! Set Includes: Adjustable headband (velcro), elastic string with soft ball, water-resistant carrying pouch, QR-Code license to The Boxball App $30 Value See website: boxbollen.com
Soft cooler bag with 2 box combo, kid combo, 3 lemonade vouchers, stuffed dog, T-shirt (L), koozie, chapstick, pad of paper - $80 Value - 1 Winner
$25 Gift Certificate - 1 Winner
$5 Value - 1 Winner
$5 Value - 1 Winner
$15 Value - 1 Winner
$15 Value - 1 Winner
Dinner for 2 ($30 Value) and Free Appetizer ($7 Value) Certificates - $37 Value - 1 Winner
$25 Gift Certificate - 4 Winners
"Real Bears Fans Wear Pink" T-shirt (M) - $25 Value - 1 Winner
$10 Value - 1 Winner
$10 Value - 1 Winner
$10 Value - 1 Winner
$10 Value - 3 Winners
From school year 2019-2020, "Music," Black, Size S - $10 Value - 4 Winners
From school year 2020-2021, "When Words Fail, Music Speaks," Red, Size S - $10 Value - 2 Winners
From school year 2020-2021, "When Words Fail, Music Speaks," Red, Size M - $10 Value - 1 Winner
From school year 2021-2022, "We Got the Beat," Black, Size S - 1 Winner - $10 Value
From school year 2021-2022, "We Got the Beat," Black, Size M - $10 Value -2 Winners
From school year 2022-2023, "Raider Music," Red, Size S - $10 Value - 1 Winner
From school year 2022-2023, "Raider Music," Red, Size M - $10 Value - 1 Winner
From school year 2023-2024, Black, Size S - $10 Value - 1 Winner
From school year 2023-2024, Black, Size M - $10 Value - 6 Winners
$25 Gift Card - 2 Winners
"Some Bunny's Sleeping," 5" - $10 Value - 4 Winners
"Our family loves big, nurtures joy, and inspires kindness" - $10 Value - 2 Winners
$10 Value - 2 Winners
3 in a pack - $10 Value - 7 Winners
"Wife, Mom, Boss," Plays music: "Waltz of the Flowers" - $10 Value - 1 Winner
Wall hanging w/ prayer - $15 Value - 1 Winner
1 each per set - $10 Value - 9 Winners
$10 Value - 7 Winners
LED "All creatures are great and small, this Lord God loves them all" - $10 Value - 2 Winners
Plaque: "Ballet, pirouette, arabesque, en pointe...." - $20 Value - 1 Winner
Round Ballerina Plaque: "tutu cute" - $20 Value - 1 Winner
Rectangle Ballerina Plaque: "tutu cute" - $20 Value - 1 Winner
4x6 frame - $20 Value - 2 Winners
Pinecone with Cardinal Birds Ornament - $10 Value - 4 Winners
Nightlight: Snowmen roasting marshmallows - $20 Value - 1 Winner
Ornament: The Sweetest Snowman - $10 Value - 11 Winners
Glitter Bronze Tree Topper - $20 Value - 1 Winner
$10 Value - 2 Winners
$25 Gift Card - 1 Winner
Small shoulder bag, blue flower print - $40 Value - 1 Winner
Choir T-shirt (L), music key chain, choir magnet, window cling - $30 Value - 1 Winner
"I'm with the Band" T-shirt (L), plaid pajama pants (L), Band Logo magnet, music magnet, music window cling - $45 Value - 1 Winner
4 tickets to a 2024-25 game - $100 Value - 1 Winner
2 hour Pontoon boat ride for 8 people - $350 Value - 1 Winner
4 Goal Line tickets to the 2025 season - $120 Value - 1 Winner
Certificate for a foursome of golf - $236 Value - 1 Winner
4 VIP Guest Passes, Valid Sunday, Thursday, and Friday at 9:15 pm or 9:30 pm (expires 11/30/2026) - $160 Value - 1 Winner
2 Tickets to any one performance of "Fun Home" that runs from 1/16/25 - 3/2/25 - $150 Value - 1 Winner
$180 Value - 1 Winner
30 Day Unlimited Training Jump Start Classes (includes: group personal training classes, obstacle course fusion classes, and adult open gym) Ages 18+ - $210 Value - 1 Winner
5 Daily Passes to the Aquatic Center for the Summer of 2025 (at Sports Hub) - $80 Value - 2 Winners
Family Open Play Pass: Friday 6:30-8:30 pm and Sunday 9:30-11:30 am, Ages 6+ - $100 Value - 1 Winner
Football Signed by Keenan Allen #13 (Wilson) - $100 Value - 1 Winner
Laurel LA-100 Acoustic Guitar ($150) plus one free trial lesson ($36) - $186 Value - 1 Winner
Pass for 2 free hours of unlimited bowling for up to 5 people - 1 Winner
1 Winner
1 Winner
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