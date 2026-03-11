Hosted by

Sister Isaac Center

About this event

Pasta for a Purpose 2026

217 S 4th St

Wilmington, NC 28401, USA

One Dinner
$15

Ziti, meatballs, salad, garlic bread, dessert

Lottery Ticket Raffle
$5

Each ticket purchased enters you in the raffle to win $100 worth of lottery tickets. Two prizes will be awarded.Top prize is $200,000! Winner need not be present to win.

Table Sponsor
$100

Help us build community: sponsor a table in your business name, family name, or in honor/memory of a loved one. A sign with the name of your choice will be displayed during the event. Last year over 200 people attended this event!

Add a donation for Sister Isaac Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!