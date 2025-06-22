Bid for a Cause: Fuel Hope, Kindness and Possibility

Starting bid
Description: Treat yourself or a loved one to relaxed meals with this trio of casual dining favorites—perfect for a family night out or a quick bite with friends. Sip on a juicy steak, savor smoky BBQ, or enjoy a cozy bistro dish, all while staying refreshed on the go with reusable water bottles. Ideal for creating memorable moments over good food!
Includes: Outback Steakhouse Gift Card ($60), Trail Dust BBQ Gift Card ($50), Noah’s Bar & Bistro Gift Card ($25), 5 Demo Slam Water Bottles (~$15)
Value: ~$150
Description: Dine in style with this collection of elevated restaurant experiences, ideal for date nights, anniversaries, or celebrating life’s milestones. Indulge in sophisticated flavors and impeccable service, making every meal a special occasion to remember.
Includes: Fornio Gift Card ($50), Ladera Grill Gift Card ($100), Georgios Italian Certificate ($20)
Value: $170
Description: Satisfy your sweet tooth and get your caffeine fix with a tasty combination of freshly baked cookies and coffee. Enjoy a sweet treat and coffee and then burn off the calories with hot yoga.
Includes: Tiff’s Treats Gift Card ($55), 3 Starbucks Cups (~$45), hot yoga certificate ($75)
Value: ~$175
Description: Upgrade your home cooking with essential tools and cookware that inspire creativity in the kitchen. From gourmet prep to hearty meals, this set empowers you to whip up delicious dishes with professional flair, complete with hydration for your culinary adventures.
Includes: Pampered Chef Bundle ($100), Versa Cooker ($15), Porcelain Enamel Cookware Set ($125), 3 Demo Slam Water Bottles (~$10)
Value: $250
Description: Perfect for hosts and entertainers—this set includes practical and fun tools for beverages and snacks, turning any gathering into a celebration. Chill your drinks, pack a fresh salad, and sip in style with chic cups, making every party effortlessly memorable.
Includes: Pampered Chef Champagne Opener ($25), Bentgo Salad Container ($17), Koolatron Beer Chiller ($178), 2 Starbucks Cups (~$30)
Value: ~$250
Description: Stay warm, stylish, and caffeinated with this cozy collection of socks and coffee accessories. Perfect for lounging at home or gifting to someone special, this bundle blends comfort with a touch of flair for everyday enjoyment.
Includes: Women’s Cozy Socks ($5), Lucky Brand Socks (6 pairs, $27), 2 Starbucks Cups (~$30)
Value: ~$60
Description: Kick off the football season with this exciting bundle featuring pre-season tickets to see the San Francisco 49ers live at Levi's Stadium. Perfect for a fan’s first game or a thrilling group outing, enjoy the electric atmosphere with added hydration to keep the spirit high!
Includes: A pair of lower bowl tickets (Section 110, Row 34) for August 9, 2025, vs. Denver Broncos--includes free food and soft drinks ($416). 2 Demo Slam Water Bottles (~$9)
Value: $425
Own a piece of NFL history with this signed Steve Young 49ers jersey. This collectible showcases the quarterback's signature boldly inscribed on the number, making it a must-have for any 49ers fan.
Value: $400
Description: For the ultimate fan—Marvel meets baseball in this collectible bundle that includes tickets and a superhero-themed bobblehead. Cheer on the Giants with a sidekick vibe, hydrated and ready for an epic game day with the whole crew.
Includes: Captain America Mini Bobblehead ($10), Giants Flex Pack: 8 Tickets ($150), 8 Demo Slam Water Bottles (~$20)
Value: ~$180
Description: Celebrate patriotism and baseball with this themed memorabilia set from the San Jose Giants. Honor service and team spirit with these unique keepsakes, perfect for displaying your pride year-round.
Includes: USA Army Bobblehead ($15), 2024 Playoff Shirt ($15), Battle of the Bay Poster ($10)
Value: $40
Description: A fun-loving Giants fan bundle featuring team spirit items and collectible keepsakes. Ideal for tailgates or home displays, this set captures the heart of Giants fandom with every detail.
Includes: Beer Batter Bobblehead ($15), Camilo Duvall Mini Pillow ($25), 2023 Playoff Towel ($10)
Value: $50
Description: Show your team spirit with this Giants-themed apparel bundle, perfect for fans of all ages. Whether at the game or cheering from home, this set adds a touch of magic and practicality to your fan wardrobe.
Includes: Harry Potter Scarf ($10), 2024 Playoff Shirt ($15), 2 Demo Slam Water Bottles (~$6)
Value: ~$30
Description: Ready for a day on the green? This bundle is packed with passes, cooling towels, and hydration for the whole foursome. Enjoy a comfortable and refreshing round with everything you need to shine on the course.
Includes: Emerald Hill Golfland Passes (4, $72), 4 Cooling Towels ($60), 4 Demo Slam Water Bottles (~$12)
Value: ~$150
Description: Host a private wine tasting event for up to 20 people at a Total Wine & More location. Enjoy premium wines, expert instruction, and a guided tour of wine regions, making it a sophisticated gathering for friends or clients.
Includes: Private Wine Tasting Certificate ($600 value)
Value: $600
Description: A wine tasting getaway for four at Satori Cellars in Gilroy, CA. Enjoy expertly curated wine flights in a serene setting, with hydration bottles for each guest to enhance your relaxing escape into the world of vino.
Includes: Satori Wine Tasting Certificate, 4 Demo Slam Water Bottles (~$12)
Estimated Value: ~$120
Description: A powerful fine art painting titled Réquiem por los ausentes ("Requiem for the Absent") by talented Cuban artist Esteban Machado Díaz. This evocative piece explores themes of migration and memory, featuring gallery branding and a personal video message from the artist, adding a unique storytelling element.
Includes: Original framed artwork
Estimated Value: ~$2500
Description: Capture timeless elegance with a premium fine art portrait session. This includes a detailed camera study and a 14" museum-quality canvas, crafted by award-winning artists whose works grace prestigious venues like the White House and Smithsonian, offering a legacy piece for your family.
Includes: Portrait Session + 14" Canvas Portrait
Value: $2,000
Description: Unleash your creative side with this bundle of digital and artistic inspiration—perfect for budding artists, designers, and tech enthusiasts. Ideal for crafting digital masterpieces or enjoying a cozy tea break with your new gear.
Includes: Adobe Photoshop Software, Photoshop Mug + Adobe branded JBL Earbuds + Tea
Estimated Value: ~$250
Description: Get ready for adrenaline and awe with a whale-watching excursion and an axe-throwing experience—plus coffee gear to fuel your adventures! Perfect for thrill-seekers looking to make unforgettable memories with friends or family.
Includes: 2 Monterey Whale Watching Tickets ($150), 1 Limitless Axes & Ales Certificate for 2 throws/75 mins ($70), 3 Starbucks Cups (~$45)
Value: ~$265
Description: Treat yourself with this versatile set of gift cards for shopping, dining, and a fun candle-making experience in Willow Glen. A perfect pick for gift-giving or personal indulgence, offering flexibility and local charm.
Includes: Amazon Gift Cards (3 x $10 = $30), Aquis Restaurant Certificates (4 x $15 = $60), Glow Candle Lounge Gift Card ($25)
Value: $115
Description: Elevate your golf game with an exclusive Silver Creek Valley Country Club certificate for 4 players, offering a premium round on one of San Jose’s most scenic and challenging courses. Perfect for a group outing, this experience comes with hydration to keep everyone refreshed on the green!
Includes: Silver Creek Valley Country Club Certificate (4 players, $500 value), 4 Demo Slam Water Bottles (~$20)
Value: $520
