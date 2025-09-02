Pasta Party Scholarship Auction Fundraiser

Hosted by
Painting "Morning Shadows" Size: 11x14 framed in handmade frame of beetle kill pine.
Kathy Madonna's inspiration is the Colorado Rocky Mountain landscape in an early morning sunrise. Valued at $200
Coffee Lover’s Basket from Pueblo Community College – Fremont Campus
Wake up to a taste of adventure! This basket includes two rich coffee blends — Ethiopia Natural Guji and Mexican Chiapas — along with two mugs and a delicious assortment of chocolates. Perfect for cozy mornings or sharing with a friend!
Gift Basket with a variety of market items including fresh bread/banana bread/vodka Farmers Market Gift basket with a variety of market items including fresh baked items. In this varietal basket you will find items from the following Farmers Market business vendors: Pure Distilling, My CO Hut, Holly Pot Art, JCD Wood Creations, TLC organics, Cedar Cards & Crafts, Cabin Kitchen, Cañon Bread Basket, Gloria's Apron, Dawn And Daughters, and Mountain Farm House Soapery. Valued at $175
Bring some fun and function into your home with this festive package! The basket is filled with handy kitchen and health essentials, including a shaker cup, a small tote bag, a measuring spoon, a pot holder, a cup holder, a food holder, and a clip — all perfect for everyday use. To top it off, you’ll also receive a charming wooden sign, painted white with “Happy Halloween” in bold black lettering, ready to add seasonal cheer to your home décor.
This beautifully curated basket from Gift Chateau is overflowing with unique treasures for the home and a touch of fun! Inside, you’ll find 4 stylish kitchen towels, 3 dishcloths, a cutting board adorned with flowers, 3 handcrafted pottery coffee mugs, and a handy bag with a grippy jar opener and reusable sponge. Sweeten the deal with three freeze-dried treats — Skittles, Bit-O-Honey, and Salt Water Taffy — perfect for snacking. The basket also includes a University of Colorado Barbie, a copy of Murder on the Royal Gorge Express, assorted cards, and more, all elegantly arranged in a decorative basket. A wonderful mix of practical, playful, and local charm! Value price of $263.49
Unleash your creativity with a certificate to Tailored West’s Sewn Fashion Workshops! Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced seamstress, these high-energy, hands-on workshops will expand your skills and fuel your sewing adventures. Participants gain tremendous knowledge in fashion and sewing techniques, with the added benefit of exploring potential job placement opportunities with Tailored West, Inc. Please note: certificate is nontransferable and may only be redeemed for sewing workshops. Valued at $250
Boost your fitness journey with this incredible package from Planet Fitness! You’ll receive a stylish logoed gym bag packed with essentials, including a water bottle, t-shirt, hat, and tanning lotion. Enjoy relaxation and recovery with massage coupons, and take your training to the next level with a FREE personal training session designed just for you. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to elevate your routine, this package is the perfect way to invest in your health and well-being! Valued at $100
Add elegance and charm to your home with this handcrafted gift set from Medora. Featured is a hand-poured, organic soy candle in a rustic wooden bowl, created by Hunter’s Hope Candles in the Breckenridge Black Orchard scent — warm, rich, and inviting. Also included is a timeless keepsake: a stainless steel newborn baby utensil set from Baby Nambe, perfect as a treasured gift or family heirloom. A beautiful pairing of artisan craftsmanship and thoughtful design.
Stay fueled and refreshed with this snack-packed gift from Pueblo Community College! This basket includes a handy lunch bag complete with food containers and a water bottle, a tempting variety of sweet and savory snacks, and a fun “Obsessed with Cherries” designed tumbler. Perfect for school, work, or on-the-go adventures!
Bid on a piece of local history with this beautiful painting generously donated by Dr. Linda Carlson. Created by artist Mary Keisler, whose works once adorned the walls of St. Thomas More Hospital, this painting carries both artistic beauty and community heritage. A meaningful addition for any collector or art enthusiast, it’s a chance to take home a piece that reflects creativity and local legacy.
Celebrate local pride with this one-of-a-kind piece handcrafted by Jeanie Kelly. The sign is laser-engraved onto a piece of vintage wood, giving it both rustic charm and timeless character. Featuring the words Cañon City, this unique décor item is perfect for showcasing your love of our community in your home, office, or as a thoughtful gift.Valued at $150
Add rustic charm to your kitchen with this beautifully crafted wooden cutting board, engraved with the word Farmhouse. Perfect for everyday use or as a decorative serving piece, this board blends functionality with timeless country style — a must-have for any farmhouse-inspired home.
Get into the spooky spirit with this dazzling Halloween Diamond Dot Picture, donated by Gift Chateau. Sparkling with festive detail, this handcrafted artwork adds a touch of shimmer and fun to your seasonal décor. Perfect for Halloween lovers, it’s a unique piece to display year after year.
Brighten up your home with this cheerful Summer Fun Wreath! Designed in crisp white with festive pops of color, it features a bold “Hello Summer” greeting on the front, topped off with a playful watermelon-print bow. Perfect for front doors, patios, or indoor décor, this wreath is a vibrant way to welcome the season. Valued at $30
Get ready for sunshine and relaxation with this tropical-inspired basket from Experience Travel Network LLC! This package includes a $100 travel certificate toward your next adventure, all tucked inside a stylish cloth rope basket. You’ll also enjoy a fun “Life is Better in Flip Flops” metal sign, an insulated snack kit, and a refreshing Piña Colada pre-made drink mix with two Mermaid beach towels and two BHG Coupe Blue Piña Colada glasses to match. To top it off, the basket is filled with tasty snacks and a scented candle to bring those beachy vibes home. Perfect for dreamers, travelers, and anyone who believes life really is better in flip flops! Value $170.00
Show off your hometown pride with this classic Cañon City shirt and hat combo! Comfortable, stylish, and perfect for everyday wear, this set is a fun way to represent our community wherever you go. Valued at $ $30
Bring beauty and joy into your home all year long! This special auction item from Touch of Love features a hand-crafted, seasonal bouquet once a month for an entire year. Each arrangement is designed with fresh, vibrant flowers and a creative touch, ensuring something unique every time. Perfect for brightening your home, surprising a loved one, or celebrating life’s little moments.
A gift of flowers every month – a gift that truly keeps on giving!
Discover a variety of transformative experiences with this thoughtfully curated gift of practitioner offerings:
This basket brings together tools and experiences for growth, balance, and renewal — a unique opportunity to connect with skilled local practitioners while nurturing your well-being.
Step into a Halloween adventure with this spooktacular package — four general-admission passes to Boo at the Bridge at Royal Gorge Bridge & Park! Royal Gorge & Bridge Park
Event Highlights:
Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly outing or a spooky night out with friends, this is your ticket to Halloween thrills with a breathtaking backdrop.
Transform your smile with professional teeth whitening from Florence Family Dentistry! This package includes a Zoom in-office whitening treatment, known for its fast and dramatic results—up to 8 shades whiter in just one visit.
Before your whitening session, the dentist will provide a personal consultation to ensure you’re a suitable candidate. Once approved, you’ll enjoy:
✨ Immediate improvement in the appearance of your smile
✨ Convenient, single-session treatment—perfect for busy schedules
✨ Safe and comfortable care, tailored to your needs
✨ Professional results you can see right away
Please note: Results may vary, and whitening will not alter the color of crowns, fillings, or other dental restorations.
Whether you’re preparing for a special event or simply want to refresh your smile, this treatment offers a safe, effective, and confidence-boosting solution.
Bid now for a chance to enjoy the radiance of a brighter smile—all thanks to Florence Family Dentistry!
Value $600
Adventure awaits on the water! This GZKYYLEGS inflatable stand up paddle board comes complete with everything you need: a wide-stance board for extra stability, non-slip deck for safety, surf control design, carry bag, leash, paddle, and pump. Measuring 124" x 31" x 6" (315cm x 78cm x 15cm), it’s built to hold up to 350 lbs, making it perfect for both youth and adults. Easy to transport and quick to inflate, this board is ready for lakes, rivers, and beyond. Whether you’re a beginner or experienced paddler, this all-in-one SUP set ensures hours of fun on the water. Value $180
Gourmet kitchen basket donated by Debbie Betts with The Mortgage Company. Valued at: $75
Ceramic pumpkin with lid, oven mitt, kitchen towel, coffee cup candle and Autumn hand soap.
Donated by Exit Realty Valued at: $50.00
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate relaxation experience! This thoughtfully curated basket includes everything you need to unwind and enjoy a cozy evening at home:
Perfect for chilly nights, quiet mornings, or anytime you need a little comfort and calm. Bid now and bring a little warmth home!
