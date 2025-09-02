Pasta Party Scholarship Auction Fundraiser

Transform your smile with professional teeth whitening from Florence Family Dentistry! This package includes a Zoom in-office whitening treatment, known for its fast and dramatic results—up to 8 shades whiter in just one visit.

Before your whitening session, the dentist will provide a personal consultation to ensure you’re a suitable candidate. Once approved, you’ll enjoy:

✨ Immediate improvement in the appearance of your smile

✨ Convenient, single-session treatment—perfect for busy schedules

✨ Safe and comfortable care, tailored to your needs

✨ Professional results you can see right away

Please note: Results may vary, and whitening will not alter the color of crowns, fillings, or other dental restorations.

Whether you’re preparing for a special event or simply want to refresh your smile, this treatment offers a safe, effective, and confidence-boosting solution.

Bid now for a chance to enjoy the radiance of a brighter smile—all thanks to Florence Family Dentistry!





Value $600