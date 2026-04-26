Active 20-30 Club of Greater Sacramento No. 1032

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Active 20-30 Club of Greater Sacramento No. 1032

Pasta With a Purpose Dessert Auction

No Crumb Cake item
No Crumb Cake
$105
24 ct- Cupcakes item
24 ct- Cupcakes
$100
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
24 ct- Cupcakes item
24 ct- Cupcakes
$45
8 ct- cupcakes item
8 ct- cupcakes
$100
Freeport, bakery, salted caramel chocolate cake item
Freeport, bakery, salted caramel chocolate cake
$70
Freeport bakery NYC cake item
Freeport bakery NYC cake
$120

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