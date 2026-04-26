Hosted by
Active 20-30 Club of Greater Sacramento No. 1032
Pasta With a Purpose Dessert Auction
No Crumb Cake
$105
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24 ct- Cupcakes
$100
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
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24 ct- Cupcakes
$45
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8 ct- cupcakes
$100
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Freeport, bakery, salted caramel chocolate cake
$70
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Freeport bakery NYC cake
$120
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