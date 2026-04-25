Active 20-30 Club of Greater Sacramento No. 1032

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Active 20-30 Club of Greater Sacramento No. 1032

Pasta With a Purpose Silent Auction Items

#1- The Jetsetter Kit item
#1- The Jetsetter Kit
$180
#2- Beautiful Skin item
#2- Beautiful Skin
$175
#3- Sip, Stay & Savor Sacramento item
#3- Sip, Stay & Savor Sacramento
$250
#4- Foursome of Golf at the Ridge item
#4- Foursome of Golf at the Ridge
$160
#5- Sugar Plum Getaway item
#5- Sugar Plum Getaway
$245
#6- Elevated All- Inclusive Trip item
#6- Elevated All- Inclusive Trip
$1,600
#7- Get Lost in the Charm of Inspired Getaway item
#7- Get Lost in the Charm of Inspired Getaway
$1,650
#8- Rose All Day Picnic Experience item
#8- Rose All Day Picnic Experience
$135
#9- Glow From Head to Toe item
#9- Glow From Head to Toe
$100

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