Hosted by
Active 20-30 Club of Greater Sacramento No. 1032
Pasta With a Purpose Silent Auction Items
#1- The Jetsetter Kit
$180
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#2- Beautiful Skin
$175
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#3- Sip, Stay & Savor Sacramento
$250
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#4- Foursome of Golf at the Ridge
$160
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#5- Sugar Plum Getaway
$245
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#6- Elevated All- Inclusive Trip
$1,600
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#7- Get Lost in the Charm of Inspired Getaway
$1,650
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#8- Rose All Day Picnic Experience
$135
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#9- Glow From Head to Toe
$100
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