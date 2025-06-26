Hosted by
About this event
Sponsor a small square at Pastels on the Plaza! Your purchase of a square of sidewalk will help fund our programs and promote the healthy development of young children and families in our community. We would love to see your business represented among the vibrant masterpieces!
Sponsor a square at Pastels on the Plaza! Your purchase of a square of sidewalk will help fund our programs and promote the healthy development of young children and families in our community. We would love to see your business represented among the vibrant masterpieces!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!