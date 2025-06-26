Northcoast Children's Services Inc

Hosted by

Northcoast Children's Services Inc

About this event

Pastels on the Plaza

812 G St

Arcata, CA 95521, USA

Sponsor a Small Square- 3x3
$150

Sponsor a small square at Pastels on the Plaza! Your purchase of a square of sidewalk will help fund our programs and promote the healthy development of young children and families in our community. We would love to see your business represented among the vibrant masterpieces!

Sponsor a Large Square- 3x6
$250

Sponsor a square at Pastels on the Plaza! Your purchase of a square of sidewalk will help fund our programs and promote the healthy development of young children and families in our community. We would love to see your business represented among the vibrant masterpieces!

Add a donation for Northcoast Children's Services Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!