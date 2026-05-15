Northcoast Children's Services Inc

Hosted by

Northcoast Children's Services Inc

About this event

Pastels on the Plaza 2026

812 G St

Arcata, CA 95521, USA

Sponsor a Small Square- 3x3 (Early Bird Discount)
$125
Available until Sep 5

Sponsor a small square at Pastels on the Plaza! Your purchase of a square of sidewalk will help fund our programs and promote the healthy development of young children and families in our community. We would love to see your business represented among the vibrant masterpieces!

Sponsor a Small Square- 3x3
$150

Sponsor a small square at Pastels on the Plaza! Your purchase of a square of sidewalk will help fund our programs and promote the healthy development of young children and families in our community. We would love to see your business represented among the vibrant masterpieces!

Sponsor a Large Square- 3x6 (Early Bird Discount)
$225
Available until Sep 5

Sponsor a large square at Pastels on the Plaza! Your purchase of a square of sidewalk will help fund our programs and promote the healthy development of young children and families in our community. We would love to see your business represented among the vibrant masterpieces!

Sponsor a Large Square- 3x6
$250

Sponsor a square at Pastels on the Plaza! Your purchase of a square of sidewalk will help fund our programs and promote the healthy development of young children and families in our community. We would love to see your business represented among the vibrant masterpieces!

Sponsor a Small Square (3x3) with Brand Marketing
$500
Available until Sep 5

This includes a small square, as well as your logo featured on our poster, website, & social media.

Sponsor a Large Square (3x6) with Brand Marketing
$1,000
Available until Sep 5

This includes a large square, as well as your logo featured on our poster, website, & social media.

Volunteer as an artist!
Free
Add a donation for Northcoast Children's Services Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!