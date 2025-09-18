Pastor McKnight's 20th Anniversary Celebration

Please choose one of our two mouthwatering entrée options. See more details for choices.
Miso-Glazed Salmon Filet & Pan-Seared Chicken Breast (Dairy | Gluten) miso-glazed filet of salmon and pan-seared chicken breast with a citrus-thyme cream sauce, steamed jasmine rice and broccolini
Or
Classic French Ratatouille (Vegan) with eggplant, garlic, onions, red and green bell peppers and tomato fondue on a bed of herbaceous quinoa
Please choose one of our two children's meal options. See more details for choices.
Chicken Tenders (Gluten) chicken tenders, French fries, fresh fruit + hors d'oeuvres
Or
Mac & Cheese (Vegetarian | Gluten | Dairy) cheesy Mac & Cheese, fresh fruit + hors d'oeuvres
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing