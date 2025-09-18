Congregational Church Of Christian Fellowship

Hosted by

Congregational Church Of Christian Fellowship

About this event

Pastor McKnight's 20th Anniversary Souvenir Program

Full Page item
Full Page
$200

8.5 x 11" with 1/8 inch bleed and a 1/8 inch margin on all sides. Limit 150 words. CMYK or grayscale color mode. 300 dpi. Save as PDF (press ready, fonts and images embedded) or high-res JPEG or TIFF. Name file in this format - [First Initial.LastName or Company Name]_[Size] (e.g., A.Johnson_Full or SmithCo_Half)

Half Page Horizontal item
Half Page Horizontal
$100

8.5 x 5.5" with 1/8 inch bleed and a 1/8 inch margin on all sides. Limit 100 words. CMYK or grayscale color mode. 300 dpi. Save as PDF (press ready, fonts and images embedded) or high-res JPEG or TIFF. Name file in this format - [First Initial.LastName or Company Name]_[Size] (e.g., A.Johnson_Full or SmithCo_Half)

Half Page Vertical item
Half Page Vertical
$100

4.25 x 11" with 1/8 inch bleed and a 1/8 inch margin on all sides. Limit 100 words. CMYK or grayscale color mode. 300 dpi. Save as PDF (press ready, fonts and images embedded) or high-res JPEG or TIFF. Name file in this format - [First Initial.LastName or Company Name]_[Size] (e.g., A.Johnson_Full or SmithCo_Half)

Quarter Page item
Quarter Page
$75

4.25 x 5.5" with 1/8 inch bleed and a 1/8 inch margin on all sides. Limit 50 words. CMYK or grayscale color mode. 300 dpi. Save as PDF (press ready, fonts and images embedded) or high-res JPEG or TIFF. Name file in this format - [First Initial.LastName or Company Name]_[Size] (e.g., A.Johnson_Full or SmithCo_Half)

Eighth Page item
Eighth Page
$50

2.75 x 4.25" with 1/8 inch bleed and a 1/8 inch margin on all sides. Limit 25 words. CMYK or grayscale color mode. 300 dpi. Save as PDF (press ready, fonts and images embedded) or high-res JPEG or TIFF. Name file in this format - [First Initial.LastName or Company Name]_[Size] (e.g., A.Johnson_Full or SmithCo_Half)

Inside Front Cover
$300

8.5 x 11" with 1/8 inch bleed and a 1/8 inch margin on all sides. Limit 150 words. CMYK or grayscale color mode. 300 dpi. Save as PDF (press ready, fonts and images embedded) or high-res JPEG or TIFF. Name file in this format - [First Initial.LastName or Company Name]_[Size] (e.g., A.Johnson_Full or SmithCo_Half)

Inside Back Cover
$300

8.5 x 11" with 1/8 inch bleed and a 1/8 inch margin on all sides. Limit 150 words. CMYK or grayscale color mode. 300 dpi. Save as PDF (press ready, fonts and images embedded) or high-res JPEG or TIFF. Name file in this format - [First Initial.LastName or Company Name]_[Size] (e.g., A.Johnson_Full or SmithCo_Half)

Outside Back Cover
$500

8.5 x 11" with 1/8 inch bleed and a 1/8 inch margin on all sides. Limit 150 words. CMYK or grayscale color mode. 300 dpi. Save as PDF (press ready, fonts and images embedded) or high-res JPEG or TIFF. Name file in this format - [First Initial.LastName or Company Name]_[Size] (e.g., A.Johnson_Full or SmithCo_Half)

Optional Design Services
$25

‣ Original design services are available for an additional $25 per ad/dedication. Includes photos, logos, text and creative layout.

‣ Logos should have transparent backgrounds PNG, TIFF, or PDF, in 300dpi, CMYK or grayscale.

‣ All images/logos should be high-resolution (300dpi).


Ad/Dedication Message (please include text and any special notes via word or pdf document) (Limit: 150 words for full page, 100 words for half, 50 words for quarter, and 25 words for eighth)

In Memoriam Page Listing
$25

As part of the Souvenir Program, friends and family will have the opportunity to honor loved ones on a special In Memoriam page. Please be sure to provide the correct spelling of each name you wish to include.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!