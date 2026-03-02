Pastor Scott Arnold and TSM welcome you to the 2026 TSM Golf Tournament

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About this event
Included Benefits:
Logo information of all event materials
Two foursomes
Included Benefits:
Logo information of all event materials
One foursome. You also get to throw a pie in the face to Pastor Scott!
Included Benefits:
Logo on all event materials, including website, event platform, program, sponsor
board, golf carts and participant packet.
One foursome at the event
Included Benefits:
Logo on all event materials, including website, event platform, program, sponsor
board, golf carts and participant packet.
One foursome at the event
Have your Logo on the sleeve of our Participant Polo Shirt
You get 1 foursome in the tournament and 1 Tee box sign.
Sponsor a hole. Please ask us about on course activation for your brand or company.
Program Underwriter | $500 Full Page Add
Program Underwriter 1/2 Page Add
Program Underwriter 1/4 Page Add
The four of you will compete to bring home the trophy while supporting TSM in Palm Beach County. Please email barkleywyckoff@yahoo,com the names or participents in you Foursome when you get them.
We will link you up with some other golfer so you can both support the ministry and compete for the trophy.
Attend our awards luncheon after golf. Approximate Seating at 12pm
Auction item: _____________________________________ Value : _________________________
Cash Donation: ______________________________________________________________________
Contact Name: _______________________________________Company:___________________________________
Phone: ______________________ Email: ____________________________________________________________
Place an Item in our Participant Gift Bag. Please just get in touch with us so we can make sure your donation gets in our goodie bag.
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