Hosted by

Team Sports Ministries

About this event

Pastor Scott Arnold and TSM welcome you to the 2026 TSM Golf Tournament

105 Barbados Dr

Jupiter, FL 33458, USA

Gold Sponsor
$10,000

Included Benefits:
Logo information of all event materials
Two foursomes

Corporate Sponsor
$5,000

Included Benefits:
Logo information of all event materials
One foursome. You also get to throw a pie in the face to Pastor Scott!

Lunch Sponsor
$7,500

Included Benefits:
Logo on all event materials, including website, event platform, program, sponsor
board, golf carts and participant packet.
One foursome at the event

Prize Sponsor
$5,000

Included Benefits:
Logo on all event materials, including website, event platform, program, sponsor
board, golf carts and participant packet.
One foursome at the event

Particpant Polo Shirt Sponsor
$1,500

Have your Logo on the sleeve of our Participant Polo Shirt

Combo Special
$1,250

You get 1 foursome in the tournament and 1 Tee box sign.

Tee Sign
$500

Sponsor a hole. Please ask us about on course activation for your brand or company.

Program Underwriter
$500

Program Underwriter | $500 Full Page Add

Program Add
$250

Program Underwriter 1/2 Page Add

Program Add
$100

Program Underwriter 1/4 Page Add

Golf Foursome
$1,000

The four of you will compete to bring home the trophy while supporting TSM in Palm Beach County. Please email barkleywyckoff@yahoo,com the names or participents in you Foursome when you get them.

Individual Golfer
$300

We will link you up with some other golfer so you can both support the ministry and compete for the trophy.

Luncheon Attendee Only
$45

Attend our awards luncheon after golf. Approximate Seating at 12pm

Auction Item
Free

Auction item: _____________________________________ Value : _________________________
Cash Donation: ______________________________________________________________________
Contact Name: _______________________________________Company:___________________________________
Phone: ______________________ Email: ____________________________________________________________

Swag Bag Underwriter
Free

Place an Item in our Participant Gift Bag. Please just get in touch with us so we can make sure your donation gets in our goodie bag.

Add a donation for Team Sports Ministries

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!