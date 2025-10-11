New Hope Baptist Church

Hosted by

New Hope Baptist Church

About this event

Pastors and Leaders Conference 2026

260 Central Ave

Hackensack, NJ 07601, USA

Early Registration (Senior Pastor)
$45
Available until Jul 31

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Early Registration (Associate Minister)
$45
Available until Jul 31

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Early Registration (Deacons)
$45
Available until Jun 30

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Early Registration (Trustees)
$45
Available until Jul 31

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Early Registration (Music Ministry)
$45
Available until Jul 31

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Early Registration (Ministry Leaders & Ministry Workers)
$45
Available until Jul 31

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Early Registration (Media Ministry)
$45
Available until Aug 1

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!