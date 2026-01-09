Rotary Club of DeBary, Deltona, and Orange City

Rotary Club of DeBary, Deltona, and Orange City

Pat and Ed Northey 5k-10k River Run Sponsors/ Vendor Tent

37 Dirksen Dr

DeBary, FL 32713, USA

Vendor Tent
$100

Includes one tent in registration area. Vendor to supply their own tent, chairs, and materials. Set up begins at 6:30am on race day.

Mile Marker Sponsor
$150

Company name on mile marker sign at mile marker requested

Three Mile Markers
$350

Company name on 3 mile marker signs at mile marker requested

Friend Sponsor
$250

Company logo/ Name recognition on social media and event signage. Promotional table at the event.

Community Sponsor
$500

Logo on web page and social media. Logo/ Name on back of t-shirts and banner. Promotional table at the event.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

2 entry fees, proud sponsor yard sign, ability to provide sponsorship materials for runner bags, Logo/name on t-shirts, website, signage, and social media.

Silver Sponsor
$2,000

3 entry fees, proud sponsor yard sign, ability to provide sponsorship materials for runner bags, Logo/name on t-shirts, website, signage, and social media.

Gold Sponsor
$3,000

4 entry fees, proud sponsor yard sign, ability to provide sponsorship materials for runner bags, Logo/name on t-shirts, website, signage, and social media.

