Driving Hope: PATH International Golf Tournament

Per player, with lunch included. Register up to 3 players, and provide their names, or enter "TBD" and we will follow-up with you. *Sign Up Deadline September 12th.
Per player, with lunch included. Register up to 3 players, and provide their names, or enter "TBD" and we will follow-up with you. *Sign Up Deadline September 12th.
Team
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Team of 4 golfers, with lunch included. (Provide player names, or enter "TBD" and we will follow-up with you.) *Sign Up Deadline September 12th.
Team of 4 golfers, with lunch included. (Provide player names, or enter "TBD" and we will follow-up with you.) *Sign Up Deadline September 12th.
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Bronze sponsorship includes: signage with logo at 1 tee box, recognition before event and during awards, lunch, and a team of 4 golfers. (Provide player names, or enter "TBD" and we will follow-up with you.) *Must sign up before September 8th.
Bronze sponsorship includes: signage with logo at 1 tee box, recognition before event and during awards, lunch, and a team of 4 golfers. (Provide player names, or enter "TBD" and we will follow-up with you.) *Must sign up before September 8th.
Silver Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Silver sponsorship includes: signage with logo at 3 tee boxes, recognition before event and during awards, lunch, and a team of 4 golfers. (Provide player names, or enter "TBD" and we will follow-up with you.) *Must sign up by September 8th.
Silver sponsorship includes: signage with logo at 3 tee boxes, recognition before event and during awards, lunch, and a team of 4 golfers. (Provide player names, or enter "TBD" and we will follow-up with you.) *Must sign up by September 8th.
Gold Sponsor
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Gold sponsorship includes: signage with logo at 3 tee boxes, recognition before event, and during awards, lunch, and 2 teams of 4 golfers. (Provide player names, or enter "TBD" and we will follow-up with you.) *Must sign up by September 8th.
Gold sponsorship includes: signage with logo at 3 tee boxes, recognition before event, and during awards, lunch, and 2 teams of 4 golfers. (Provide player names, or enter "TBD" and we will follow-up with you.) *Must sign up by September 8th.
Hole Sponsor
$250
Includes signage at 1 hole and recognition before event and during awards. *Must sign up by September 8th.
Includes signage at 1 hole and recognition before event and during awards. *Must sign up by September 8th.
Add a donation for Path International
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!