Path of Wisdom and Compassion

Help us build 50 feet of the Path.
Your name or the name of your loved one will be included on a collective dedication plaque placed at the path.
Help us build 25 feet of the Path.
Help us build 12 feet of the Path.
Help us build 5 feet of the Path.
Help us build 1 foot of the Path.
Made of American Redwood with tubes in silver, this 30-inch windchime is a charming memorial tribute to your loved ones.
Your custom engraving will be specified at checkout.
We will plant a beautiful tree along the path and install a custom engraved plaque underneath to honor your loved ones for years to come.
Maximum comfort, made from 100% recycled UV-protected plastic, with custom engraving to honor your loved ones, while offering a place to sit down, rest and contemplate.
