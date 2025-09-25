Path of Wisdom and Compassion

Guardian of the Path Sponsorship
$1,000

Help us build 50 feet of the Path.

Your name or the name of your loved one will be included on a collective dedication plaque placed at the path.

Light of the Path Sponsorship
$500

Help us build 25 feet of the Path.

Protector of the Path Sponsorship
$250

Help us build 12 feet of the Path.

Friend of the Path Sponsorship
$108

Help us build 5 feet of the Path.

Seed of the Path
$21

Help us build 1 foot of the Path.

30-inch Engravable "Always Remembered" Windchime
$250

Made of American Redwood with tubes in silver, this 30-inch windchime is a charming memorial tribute to your loved ones. 

Your custom engraving will be specified at checkout.

Memorial Tree
$1,500

We will plant a beautiful tree along the path and install a custom engraved plaque underneath to honor your loved ones for years to come.

Engravable Bench
$2,000

Maximum comfort, made from 100% recycled UV-protected plastic, with custom engraving to honor your loved ones, while offering a place to sit down, rest and contemplate.

