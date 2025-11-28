Evenstar Ensemble

Hosted by

Evenstar Ensemble

About this event

Path To Venice

1025 NW 21st Ave

Portland, OR 97209, USA

Pay It Forward
Pay what you can

General Admission. Pay It Forward tickets help to ensure that Evenstar can continue to grow. You name will be listed in future programs as a supporter of Evenstar Ensemble. Thank you!

Fair Value
Pay what you can

General Admission. Fair Value tickets ensure that Evenstar can cover the costs associated with this concert.

Pay What You Will
Pay what you can

General Admission. Pay What You Will tickets are available to allow anyone to enjoy all that Evenstar has to offer.

Add a donation for Evenstar Ensemble

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!