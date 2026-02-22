Providing Access To Trauma Related Healing

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Providing Access To Trauma Related Healing

About this event

PATH Walk a thon- Sponsorship

Lincoln Woods Rd

Lincoln, RI 02865, USA

Sponsorship- gold
$350

Please include the company name as you wish it to appear on the advertising, company logo, and advertising link or if materials will be mailed

Silver sponsorship
$275

Please include the company name as you wish it to appear on the advertising and logo/ link to materials to be posted (unless mailing to office)

Bronze sponsorship
$200

Please include the company name as you wish it to appear on the advertising or description and contact for pod cast- choose

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