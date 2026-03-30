Pathfinders: Homeschool Homies – Mondays (Ages 7-10)

10-week Pathfinders Homeschool Homies program for ages 7–10.





This is a faith-centered mountain biking group focused on:

• Devotional time and spiritual growth

• Foundational riding skills

• Trail riding on green and blue trails

• Building confidence, community, and character





Wednesdays

9:00–10:30 AM





Each session includes a short devotional followed by guided trail riding.

Limited to 8 riders

Small group setting for safety, coaching, and connection.





Bike Requirements:

• Mountain bike with gears

• Hand brakes required (no coaster brakes)

• Knobby tires

• Helmet required

• Water + proper shoes





Strongly encouraged: knee pads and full-face helmet





This is not a high-risk or “send it” program. We focus on safe, steady progression and positive group experience.





EFA Approved (Tutoring Vendor):

Pay normally → Submit receipt to ClassWallet → Get reimbursed.