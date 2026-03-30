Pathfinders: Homeschool Homies – Mondays (Ages 7-10)

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About this event
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10-week Pathfinders Homeschool Homies program for ages 7–10.
This is a faith-centered mountain biking group focused on:
• Devotional time and spiritual growth
• Foundational riding skills
• Trail riding on green and blue trails
• Building confidence, community, and character
Wednesdays
9:00–10:30 AM
Each session includes a short devotional followed by guided trail riding.
Limited to 8 riders
Small group setting for safety, coaching, and connection.
Bike Requirements:
• Mountain bike with gears
• Hand brakes required (no coaster brakes)
• Knobby tires
• Helmet required
• Water + proper shoes
Strongly encouraged: knee pads and full-face helmet
This is not a high-risk or “send it” program. We focus on safe, steady progression and positive group experience.
EFA Approved (Tutoring Vendor):
Pay normally → Submit receipt to ClassWallet → Get reimbursed.
$
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