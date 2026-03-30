Matthew Mark Foundation

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Matthew Mark Foundation

About this event

Pathfinders: Homeschool Homies – Mondays (Ages 7-10)

2400 N Walton Blvd

Bentonville, AR 72712, USA

Pathfinders: Homeschool Homies (Ages 7-10 | April - June)
$250

8 left!

10-week Pathfinders Homeschool Homies program for ages 7–10.


This is a faith-centered mountain biking group focused on:

• Devotional time and spiritual growth

• Foundational riding skills

• Trail riding on green and blue trails

• Building confidence, community, and character


Wednesdays

9:00–10:30 AM


Each session includes a short devotional followed by guided trail riding.

 

Limited to 8 riders

Small group setting for safety, coaching, and connection.


Bike Requirements:

• Mountain bike with gears

• Hand brakes required (no coaster brakes)

• Knobby tires

• Helmet required

• Water + proper shoes


Strongly encouraged: knee pads and full-face helmet


This is not a high-risk or “send it” program. We focus on safe, steady progression and positive group experience.


EFA Approved (Tutoring Vendor):

Pay normally → Submit receipt to ClassWallet → Get reimbursed.

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