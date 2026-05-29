Pathway to Care Classroom Rental (May 13–17, 2026)

Classroom rental at the Washington County Council on Aging for CNA and CPR training courses conducted by Pathway to Care. Rental includes use of the designated classroom and training space from May 13, 2026 through May 17, 2026.





Scheduled classroom access:

• Wednesday, May 13, 2026: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Thursday, May 14, 2026: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Friday, May 15, 2026: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Saturday, May 16, 2026

• Sunday, May 17, 2026





Rental also includes access to facility Wi-Fi and television/monitor connectivity for instructional purposes, along with demonstration and training equipment available on-site, including mobility aids, lift recliners, wheelchairs, bedside tables, and related equipment utilized during training.