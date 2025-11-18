Pathway to Freedom Foundation Big Game Safari Auction 2026

Retail Value: $12,000

Location: La Pampa, Argentina

Trip Length: 5 days / 4 nights

Hunters Included: 4

Enjoy an unforgettable Red Stag hunting adventure in the heart of La Pampa, Argentina. This world-class trip includes lodging, meals, guiding services, trophy field prep, and a once-in-a-lifetime big game experience.

Package Includes:

• 5 days / 4 nights lodging

• Meals, beverages & laundry service

• Professional hunting guide

• Trophy field prep

• Access to big game & high-volume dove shooting (optional)

Not Included:

• Airfare

• Gratuities

• Trophy fees

• Gun rental or ammunition

Trip is valid for 2026–2028.

Winner may book additional hunters or observers.

Winner will receive a digital certificate via email.