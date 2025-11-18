Pathway to Freedom Foundation Big Game Safari Auction 2026

Starting bid
Retail Value: $12,000
Location: La Pampa, Argentina
Trip Length: 5 days / 4 nights
Hunters Included: 4
Enjoy an unforgettable Red Stag hunting adventure in the heart of La Pampa, Argentina. This world-class trip includes lodging, meals, guiding services, trophy field prep, and a once-in-a-lifetime big game experience.
Package Includes:
• 5 days / 4 nights lodging
• Meals, beverages & laundry service
• Professional hunting guide
• Trophy field prep
• Access to big game & high-volume dove shooting (optional)
Not Included:
• Airfare
• Gratuities
• Trophy fees
• Gun rental or ammunition
Trip is valid for 2026–2028.
Winner may book additional hunters or observers.
Winner will receive a digital certificate via email.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $18,000
Location: South Island, New Zealand
Trip Length: 5 days / 4 nights
Hunters Included: 4
Hunt Type: Red Stag (world famous)
Experience a world-class Red Stag hunting adventure in the stunning South Island of New Zealand—home to the finest stag genetics and breathtaking alpine scenery.
Package Includes:
• 5 days / 4 nights accommodation
• Meals & refreshments
• Professional guide services
• Trophy field prep
• Access to free-range and estate hunting areas
Not Included:
• Airfare
• Trophy fees
• Taxidermy
• Gratuities
• Rifle rental or ammo
Valid for 2026–2028.
Winner may bring additional hunters or observers.
Winner receives a digital hunt certificate.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $28,500
Location: Limpopo Province, South Africa
Trip Length: 8 days / 7 nights
Hunters Included: 6
Bonus: 2 trophy animals per hunter
Experience a premium 7-night, 8-day trophy Plains Game safari designed for 6 hunters. Located in the breathtaking Limpopo Province, this world-class safari includes meals, lodging, trophy field prep, professional guides, and two trophy animals per hunter — making it one of the most valuable hunting packages available anywhere.
Package Includes:
• Luxury lodge accommodations
• 3 meals per day + beverages
• 2 trophy animals per hunter (select species)
• Professional hunter/guide
• Trophy field preparation
• Daily laundry
• Transportation during the hunt
Not Included:
• Airfare
• Additional trophy fees
• Taxidermy and shipping
• Gratuities
• Ammunition & rifle rental
Valid through 2028.
Digital certificate delivered within 48 hours after the auction.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!