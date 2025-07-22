Pathway to Goombay Participants

80 Court Plaza

Asheville, NC 28801, USA

Non-Profit/Community Org/ Business Not Selling Anything
$250

This option is for vendors who only need a table over the three days who are NOT selling any items. Giveaways are encouraged, but are not necessary.

Merchandise Vendors
$250

This option is for vendors who are NOT selling food. Examples of vendors who fall in this category include those selling clothing, art, books, greek paraphernalia, body oils, soaps, and fragrance products.

Food Tent that does NOT include Cooking On-Site
$250

This option is for those who might be selling food items that are packaged and do NOT require on-site cooking. Examples of this option might be packaged food options

Power Ad On
$100

Should you need power, please add this to your cart!

