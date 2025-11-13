Pathway to Home: Lighting the Way Together

This level is for those who want to help carry the work in a deeper way. You’ll receive a reserved table for 4 to 6 guests with your name or logo displayed, and we’ll feature your business prospectively across our social media and event promotions. We’ll also thank you during the evening and include you in follow-up communications. Your support at this level helps fund the event, strengthens our launch as a brand new nonprofit, and directly supports neighbors experiencing housing instability