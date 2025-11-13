Pathway to Home: Lighting the Way Together

Hosted by
About this event
We’re offering a 50 percent reduced General Admission price now through Wednesday to make this evening as welcoming and accessible as possible. GA tickets return to their normal price on the day of the concert
Join us for the full evening of music, community, and connection. This ticket helps fund our Pathway to Home initiative and supports the work we’re starting here in Minnesota.
This level is for anyone who wants to help carry the work a little further. Your support helps us cover event costs and build momentum for our Pathway to Home initiative as we get this effort off the ground.
A reserved table for 4 to 6 guests with your name or logo displayed. We’ll acknowledge your support during the evening. A great option for small businesses, faith groups, or families who want to stand with us and help carry this work forward.
This level is for those who want to help carry the work in a deeper way. You’ll receive a reserved table for 4 to 6 guests with your name or logo displayed, and we’ll feature your business prospectively across our social media and event promotions. We’ll also thank you during the evening and include you in follow-up communications. Your support at this level helps fund the event, strengthens our launch as a brand new nonprofit, and directly supports neighbors experiencing housing instability
We want this event to be welcoming. If you’re a student or experiencing financial hardship, we have a limited number of reduced-rate tickets available. And if even this level feels like a stretch but you’d still like to be part of the evening and the work we’re doing, please reach out. We do have some scholarships available.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!