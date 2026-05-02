Sierra Senior Center

Hosted by

Sierra Senior Center

About this event

Pathways Grand Opening Vendors

49111 Cinder Ln

Oakhurst, CA 93644, USA

Inside Central Table no Electricity
$25

This is a single (non-refundable) table & 2 chairs along a wall or in the center of the main hall. No electrical outlets available. Approximate indoor space is 8x8.

Inside Corner Table with Electrical Outlet
$35

This is a single (non-refundable) corner set up with electrical outlet. Approximate space is 8x8.

Outside 10ft booths
$50

Food vendors and any others who serve fresh cooked food may set up outside the front of the Senior Center building. Approximate outdoor space is 10x10. (non-refundable)

Inside Central Table with Electricity
$30

This is a single (non-refundable) table along the wall of the main room or annex with electrical outlet. Approximate space is 8x8.

Add a donation for Sierra Senior Center

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