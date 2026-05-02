Pathways Grand Opening Vendors

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This is a single (non-refundable) table & 2 chairs along a wall or in the center of the main hall. No electrical outlets available. Approximate indoor space is 8x8.
This is a single (non-refundable) corner set up with electrical outlet. Approximate space is 8x8.
Food vendors and any others who serve fresh cooked food may set up outside the front of the Senior Center building. Approximate outdoor space is 10x10. (non-refundable)
This is a single (non-refundable) table along the wall of the main room or annex with electrical outlet. Approximate space is 8x8.
$
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