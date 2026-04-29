Pathways Second Annual Golf Scramble Fundraiser!

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About this event
Includes:
-8 Players in Scramble
-Recognition in tournament publicity
-Name and Logo on Signage
Includes:
-4 Players in Scramble
-Recognition in tournament publicity
-Name and Logo on Signage
Includes:
-2 Players in Scramble
-Name and Logo on Signage
Name and Logo on Signage at One Hole
Signage to be displayed on the beer cart, at the clubhouse bar, and in the main meeting room during the dinner and awards ceremony.
Signage to be displayed at the clubhouse bar and in the main meeting room during the dinner and awards ceremony.
$
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