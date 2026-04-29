Pathways To Independence Of Central Ohio

Hosted by

Pathways To Independence Of Central Ohio

About this event

Pathways Second Annual Golf Scramble Fundraiser!

3900 Westerville Rd

Columbus, OH 43224, USA

Mulligan
$20
50/50 Raffle
$20
Pathways t-shirt
$25
Grass Skirt
$20
Single Ticket
$100
Team of 2
$200
Team of 4
$400
Gold Sponsorship
$1,500

Includes:

-8 Players in Scramble

-Recognition in tournament publicity

-Name and Logo on Signage


Silver Sponsorship
$800

Includes:

-4 Players in Scramble

-Recognition in tournament publicity

-Name and Logo on Signage


Bronze Sponsorship
$350

Includes:

-2 Players in Scramble

-Name and Logo on Signage


Sponsor a Hole
$125

Name and Logo on Signage at One Hole


Beer Cart Sponsorship
$2,500

Signage to be displayed on the beer cart, at the clubhouse bar, and in the main meeting room during the dinner and awards ceremony.

Food Sponsorship
$2,500

Signage to be displayed at the clubhouse bar and in the main meeting room during the dinner and awards ceremony.

Add a donation for Pathways To Independence Of Central Ohio

$

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