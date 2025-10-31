Pathways Shelter for the Homeless: Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week 2025 @ Muddy Mo's Coffee House

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Raffle for a football signed by former Detroit Lions and Minnesota Viking Offensive Lineman Riley Reiff!
Raffle for a football signed by former Detroit Lions and Minnesota Viking Offensive Lineman Riley Reiff!
Raffle for a Pizza Ranch Buffet certificate that let's you get one free buffet meal a month for a year!
Raffle for a Pizza Ranch Buffet certificate that let's you get one free buffet meal a month for a year!
Raffle for 2 Les Schwab Oil Changes! We have 3 sets of 2, so we will be drawing three winners for the raffle. Les Schwab has also offered a free alignment, which will also be fourth winner attached to this drawing!
Raffle for 2 Les Schwab Oil Changes! We have 3 sets of 2, so we will be drawing three winners for the raffle. Les Schwab has also offered a free alignment, which will also be fourth winner attached to this drawing!
Raffle for a 30 minute laser tag session at Celebrate Church! We have 4 30 minute certificates so there will be 4 winners for this drawing!
Raffle for a 30 minute laser tag session at Celebrate Church! We have 4 30 minute certificates so there will be 4 winners for this drawing!
Raffle for a Christmas Wreath donated by Rovelyn Whisler!
Raffle for a Christmas Wreath donated by Rovelyn Whisler!
Raffle for a Fall Basket and a Spa Basket donated by 4-H!
Raffle for a Fall Basket and a Spa Basket donated by 4-H! There will be two winners!
Raffle for a $25 gift certificate to Cinema Magic!
Raffle for a $25 gift certificate to Cinema Magic!
Raffle for a free oil change courtesy of Broadway Chrysler
Raffle for a free oil change courtesy of Broadway Chrysler
Raffle for a baby basket put together by Pathways staff and participants!
Raffle for a baby basket put together by Pathways staff and participants!
Raffle for a gift certificate to Kids Campus at Restore Church! There will be 2 winners for this drawing!
Raffle for a gift certificate to Kids Campus at Restore Church! There will be 2 winners for this drawing!
Raffle for a $50 gift certificate courtesy of Kleinschmidt Locker
Raffle for a $50 gift certificate courtesy of Kleinschmidt Locker
Raffle for a $200 hall rental and free T-shirt provided by Yankton Area Arts!
Raffle for a $200 hall rental and free T-shirt provided by Yankton Area Arts!
Raffle for a family pass and gift shop discount courtesy of the Mead Museum
Raffle for a family pass and gift shop discount courtesy of the Mead Museum
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