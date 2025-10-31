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Pathways Shelter For The Homeless Inc

About this raffle

Pathways Shelter for the Homeless: Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week 2025 @ Muddy Mo's Coffee House

1 Ticket-- Riley Reiff Signed Football
$5

Raffle for a football signed by former Detroit Lions and Minnesota Viking Offensive Lineman Riley Reiff!

5 Ticket Bundle-- Riley Reiff Signed Football
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Raffle for a football signed by former Detroit Lions and Minnesota Viking Offensive Lineman Riley Reiff!

1 Ticket-- 1 year Free Pizza Ranch Buffet
$5

Raffle for a Pizza Ranch Buffet certificate that let's you get one free buffet meal a month for a year!

5 Ticket Bundle-- 1 year Free Pizza Ranch Buffet
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Raffle for a Pizza Ranch Buffet certificate that let's you get one free buffet meal a month for a year!

1 Ticket-- 2 Les Schwab Oil Changes, Alignment
$5

Raffle for 2 Les Schwab Oil Changes! We have 3 sets of 2, so we will be drawing three winners for the raffle. Les Schwab has also offered a free alignment, which will also be fourth winner attached to this drawing!

5 Ticket Bundle-- 2 Les Schwab Oil Changes, Alignment
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Raffle for 2 Les Schwab Oil Changes! We have 3 sets of 2, so we will be drawing three winners for the raffle. Les Schwab has also offered a free alignment, which will also be fourth winner attached to this drawing!

1 Ticket-- Laser Tag Certificate at Celebrate Church
$5

Raffle for a 30 minute laser tag session at Celebrate Church! We have 4 30 minute certificates so there will be 4 winners for this drawing!

5 Ticket Bundle-- Laser Tag Certificate at Celebrate Church
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Raffle for a 30 minute laser tag session at Celebrate Church! We have 4 30 minute certificates so there will be 4 winners for this drawing!

1 Ticket– Christmas Wreath
$5

Raffle for a Christmas Wreath donated by Rovelyn Whisler!

5 Ticket Bundle– Christmas Wreath
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Raffle for a Christmas Wreath donated by Rovelyn Whisler!

1 Ticket--Fall Basket and Spa Basket from 4-H!
$5

Raffle for a Fall Basket and a Spa Basket donated by 4-H!

5 Tickets--Fall Basket and Spa Basket from 4-H!
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Raffle for a Fall Basket and a Spa Basket donated by 4-H! There will be two winners!

1 Ticket--Gift Certificate to Cinema Magic!
$5

Raffle for a $25 gift certificate to Cinema Magic!

5 Tickets--Gift Certificate to Cinema Magic!
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Raffle for a $25 gift certificate to Cinema Magic!

1 Ticket--Free Oil Change at Broadway Chrysler
$5

Raffle for a free oil change courtesy of Broadway Chrysler

5 Tickets--Free Oil Change at Broadway Chrysler
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Raffle for a free oil change courtesy of Broadway Chrysler

1 Ticket-- Baby Basket
$5

Raffle for a baby basket put together by Pathways staff and participants!

5 Tickets-- Baby Basket
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Raffle for a baby basket put together by Pathways staff and participants!

1 Ticket-- Kids Campus at Restore!
$5

Raffle for a gift certificate to Kids Campus at Restore Church! There will be 2 winners for this drawing!

5 Ticket Bundle-- Kids Campus at Restore!
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Raffle for a gift certificate to Kids Campus at Restore Church! There will be 2 winners for this drawing!

1 Ticket-$50 Gift Certificate Kleinschmidt Locker
$5

Raffle for a $50 gift certificate courtesy of Kleinschmidt Locker

5 Ticket Bundle-- $50 Gift Certificate Kleinschmidt Locker
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Raffle for a $50 gift certificate courtesy of Kleinschmidt Locker

1 Ticket- $200 hall rental, T-shirt YA Arts
$5

Raffle for a $200 hall rental and free T-shirt provided by Yankton Area Arts!

5 Ticket Bundle- $200 hall rental, T-shirt YA Arts
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Raffle for a $200 hall rental and free T-shirt provided by Yankton Area Arts!

1 Ticket– Family Pass and Gift Shop Discount @Mead Museum
$5

Raffle for a family pass and gift shop discount courtesy of the Mead Museum


5 Tickets– Family Pass and Gift Shop Discount @Mead Museum
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Raffle for a family pass and gift shop discount courtesy of the Mead Museum


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