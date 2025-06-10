eventClosed

Pathways To English's Haiti Night 2025 Silent Auction

290 W 600 S, Provo, UT 84606, USA

LARGE Lola Blanket item
LARGE Lola Blanket
$30

Caramel N' Cream Large Lola Blanket!

Value: $299

60 x 72 inches

Unbelievably soft and perfectly stretchy, cozy comfort has never looked or felt so good.


www.lolablankets.com

Coin and Co Jewelry Necklace Bundle item
Coin and Co Jewelry Necklace Bundle
$25

Necklace Bundle from Coin and Co. Jewelry.

Included is their coastal chain, box chain, and checkered heart.

Value $84


Everyday jewelry that feels effortless, elevated, and made to move with you. We love a good statement piece, but our heart lies in the basics—the timeless staples you wear on repeat, without a second thought.


https://coinandcojewelry.com/

Wilmy Painting item
Wilmy Painting
$10

Custom painting of one of the FCC's very own, Wilmy!

Value: $25

Wilmy is 16 years old and witty, kind, giving, and smart!


https://www.instagram.com/morganwright_art/?hl=zh-cn

Nana Painting item
Nana Painting
$10

Custom painting of one of the FCC's very own, Nana!

Value: $25

Wilmy is 10 years old and is full of energy, athletic, sassy and loves to learn!


https://www.instagram.com/morganwright_art/?hl=zh-cn

Handmade Vase item
Handmade Vase
$25

Handmade and wheel thrown blue drip vase by PF pottery.

Value: $65


https://www.papafuzzpottery.com/

LegendFlame 23' Electric Fireplace Log Set item
LegendFlame 23' Electric Fireplace Log Set
$30

Electric Fireplace Remote Controlled

Value: $259


23' Free Standing Electric Fireplace Log Set, Heather 750 W/1500W, Crackling Sound, Remote Control


Donated by the Hive Collaborative

https://www.thehivecollaborative.com/

Village Co. Baby Basket item
Village Co. Baby Basket
$25

Village Collective Baby Gift Basket

Value: $103.95

Included is Itsy Pop and Whirl Toy, Binky strap, Burp cloths set of 3, Washcloths set of 5, Giraffe Stuffed Animal


https://shopvillageco.com/

Village Co. Stationary + Accessories item
Village Co. Stationary + Accessories
$25

Village Collective Stationary & Accessories


Value: $72

Included is: Planner, 2 notepads, caramels, scalp exfoliator, pearl hair-tie, Puffy and Pout Lip Scrub


https://shopvillageco.com/

Village Co. Game Night Basket item
Village Co. Game Night Basket
$25

Village Co. Game Night Basket


Value: $45

Included is a 500 piece Beside the Sea puzzle, Memory Sharing Game, and Do You Remember Questions Game


