Pathways To English's Haiti Night 2025 Silent Auction

Caramel N' Cream Large Lola Blanket!
Value: $299
60 x 72 inches
Unbelievably soft and perfectly stretchy, cozy comfort has never looked or felt so good.
Necklace Bundle from Coin and Co. Jewelry.
Included is their coastal chain, box chain, and checkered heart.
Value $84
Everyday jewelry that feels effortless, elevated, and made to move with you. We love a good statement piece, but our heart lies in the basics—the timeless staples you wear on repeat, without a second thought.
Custom painting of one of the FCC's very own, Wilmy!
Value: $25
Wilmy is 16 years old and witty, kind, giving, and smart!
Custom painting of one of the FCC's very own, Nana!
Value: $25
Wilmy is 10 years old and is full of energy, athletic, sassy and loves to learn!
Electric Fireplace Remote Controlled
Value: $259
23' Free Standing Electric Fireplace Log Set, Heather 750 W/1500W, Crackling Sound, Remote Control
Donated by the Hive Collaborative
Village Collective Baby Gift Basket
Value: $103.95
Included is Itsy Pop and Whirl Toy, Binky strap, Burp cloths set of 3, Washcloths set of 5, Giraffe Stuffed Animal
Village Collective Stationary & Accessories
Value: $72
Included is: Planner, 2 notepads, caramels, scalp exfoliator, pearl hair-tie, Puffy and Pout Lip Scrub
Village Co. Game Night Basket
Value: $45
Included is a 500 piece Beside the Sea puzzle, Memory Sharing Game, and Do You Remember Questions Game
