Pathways to Excellence Vendor Sign up (DO NOT SHARE) Jamaia and Gavin are added to official registration

This pass provides institutional representatives with exhibitor access at the Pathways to Excellence College Fair & Networking Mixer, offering valuable opportunities to engage with students, share academic programs, scholarships, and career pathways, and showcase a commitment to education and community development. Participants will also gain brand visibility among students, parents, and educators while networking with other educational and professional partners dedicated to empowering youth as they transition from high school to college, career, and beyond.
This pass is for businesses, organizations, and entrepreneurs interested in showcasing their products or services at the Pathways to Excellence College Fair & Networking Mixer. This pass offers an opportunity to connect with students, families, and community members, build brand awareness, and contribute to an engaging and inspiring event experience filled with learning, networking, and celebration.
