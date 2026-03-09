Greater Detroit Chapter - AFP

Hosted by

Greater Detroit Chapter - AFP

About this event

Pathways to Inclusion

1039 S Rochester Rd

Rochester Hills, MI 48307, USA

AFP Member
$50

Please select this option to purchase individual tickets as an AFP Member at the suggested program cost.

Non-Member
$75

Please select this option to purchase individual tickets as a non-member guest of AFP.

Visit afpdetroit.org for membership information!

$20.00Accessible Pricing
$20

Please select this option to purchase individual tickets at the accessible pricing option of $20.

$10.00 Accessible Pricing
$10

Please select this option to purchase individual tickets at the accessible pricing option of $10

Fisher Fellows
Free

Please select this option to purchase individual tickets as a 2026 Fisher Fellow.

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