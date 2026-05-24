Pathways to Purpose: The Polly's Promise Cruise Raffle

The Charlotte Reentry Initiative is proud to introduce Polly’s Promise, a new Christian-based transformational housing ministry designed to help women rebuild, recover, and step into their true purpose.

To help launch this vital home, we are hosting a 3-prize getaway raffle featuring:

An all-inclusive cruise to the Bahamas A 4-night stay in Cabo San Lucas A 3-night stay in Las Vegas (Proudly sponsored by Sun Chasers Getaway)

Every single ticket purchased acts as a building block for a woman starting over. Increase your impact by purchasing multiple tickets today. With three tiers of drawings, buying a ticket bundle significantly increases your odds of winning a paradise vacation while ensuring these women have a safe place to heal.





Thank you for your generosity!