Charlotte Re-entry Initiative, Inc.

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Charlotte Re-entry Initiative, Inc.

About this raffle

Pathways to Purpose: The Polly's Promise Cruise Raffle

$10 a Ticket, 3 Paradise Destinations: Bahamas, Cabo, Vegas!
$10

The Charlotte Reentry Initiative is proud to introduce Polly’s Promise, a new Christian-based transformational housing ministry designed to help women rebuild, recover, and step into their true purpose.

To help launch this vital home, we are hosting a 3-prize getaway raffle featuring:

  1. An all-inclusive cruise to the Bahamas
  2. A 4-night stay in Cabo San Lucas
  3. A 3-night stay in Las Vegas (Proudly sponsored by Sun Chasers Getaway)

Every single ticket purchased acts as a building block for a woman starting over. Increase your impact by purchasing multiple tickets today. With three tiers of drawings, buying a ticket bundle significantly increases your odds of winning a paradise vacation while ensuring these women have a safe place to heal.


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