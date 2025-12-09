Patients-Families-Membership Cross-Bearer Network

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About the memberships
No expiration
Join the Cross-Bearer Network at no cost as a patient, family member, or caregiver. Gain direct access to trusted independent providers who put patients before profit, share your story to expose healthcare greed and PBM abuses, receive advocacy support, spiritual encouragement, and practical help finding compassionate care for elderly or vulnerable loved ones. Together we defend dignity, choice, and the love of Christ in healthcare—no financial obligation ever.
Renews monthly
Enhance your impact with a monthly gift of $19.90 while enjoying all Free Membership benefits. Your fully tax-deductible donation powers advocacy against healthcare greed, builds our provider network, and delivers direct spiritual & practical help to isolated elderly—ensuring no senior faces their final chapters alone or afraid. Together we put patients before profit. Launching January 2026!
Renews monthly
Multiply your impact with a monthly gift of $49.90 while enjoying all Free Membership benefits. Your 100% tax-deductible donation fuels fierce advocacy against PBMs & corporate greed, accelerates our January 2026 launch, and provides real-time support—meals, companionship, and Christ-centered care—for vulnerable elderly turned away by profit-driven systems. Stand with us: patients before profit, always.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!