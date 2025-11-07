Equipping Church Network Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until April 24, 2027
Gain access to our articles on leadership, stewardship, and spiritual fellowship.
Valid until April 24, 2027
As a person in leadership or general support ministry you will have access to our continuing education platform and receive newsletters and other leadership guides to help you grow in ministry.
Valid until April 24, 2027
Finished with the required development of the ministerial studies, you will have access to the continuing educational material that will help you stay sharp and ready for ministry.
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