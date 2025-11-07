Patillo Leadership Group

Offered by

Patillo Leadership Group

About the memberships

Equipping Church Network Memberships

General Membership
$25

Valid until April 24, 2027

Gain access to our articles on leadership, stewardship, and spiritual fellowship.

Leadership/Support Ministry Credential
$30

Valid until April 24, 2027

As a person in leadership or general support ministry you will have access to our continuing education platform and receive newsletters and other leadership guides to help you grow in ministry.

Ordained
$60

Valid until April 24, 2027

Finished with the required development of the ministerial studies, you will have access to the continuing educational material that will help you stay sharp and ready for ministry.

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