Patriot Clay Shoot Tournament

12399 SE 224th St

Okeechobee, FL 34972, USA

Team of Four
$1,000

Four shooters, one golf cart, each shooter receives 100 clays, 4 boxes of ammo, coffee/juice, lunch, and a general raffle ticket.

Individual Shooter
$275

Shooter receives coffee/juice, lunch, 4 boxes of ammo, 100 clays, and a general raffle ticket. Individual will be placed on a team with 3 other shooters and the team will have a golf cart.

Gun Raffle Ticket
$20

One chance to WIN a shotgun or one of two other amazing consolation prizes!

Gun Raffle - 5 Tickets
$80

5 chances to WIN a shotgun or one of two other amazing consolation prizes!

Add a donation for Masters Academy Of Vero Beach Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!