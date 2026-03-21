Patriot Day

Step back into the shadows of the American Revolution and explore the dramatic events of the 1781 Raid on Miller Place. As forces stormed the shores under the cover of darkness, the quiet village was thrown into chaos. Homes were looted, lives were upended, and a resilient community found itself at the heart of a bold wartime incursion.

Join us for a guided tour through the very site touched by this daring raid. Hear the untold stories, see where history unfolded, and experience the tension and courage of a moment that time almost forgot.

History comes alive—will you answer the call?