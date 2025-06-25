Patriot Day Golf Classic 2025

Individual Player, price includes lunch and round of golf.
This includes the cost of 4 lunches and 4 golf players on the team.
Have your loved one be included on our pre-ceremony slideshow. Please send their picture, name, branch, years of service to [email protected]
Have your logo on a sign stationed at one of the holes for all the players to see your support! Social media recognition also included. Please send logo to [email protected]
Have your logo on a flag at a hole for all of the players to see your support! Social media recognition also included. Please send your logo to [email protected]
Have your logo on a sign and a flag at a hole for all of the players to see your support! Social media recognition also included. Please send your logo to [email protected]
Sponsor a team of veterans to play in our tournament. Bring your own, or let us know if you would like to open it to any interested veterans and we will help you form a team.
Sponsor a police team to play in our tournament. Bring your own players, or let us know if you would like to open it to any interested police and we will help you form a team.
Sponsor a team of firefighters to play in our tournament. Bring your own players, or let us know if you would like to open it to any interested firefighters and we will help you form a team.
Sponsor our Longest Drive Competition! Your logo will be on a sign and there will be social media recognition as well. Please email your logo to [email protected]
Be our Closest to the Hole Sponsor! Includes having your logo on a sign at the competition hole and social media recognition. Please email your logo to [email protected]
Sponsor water & Gatorade for our players! Includes signage on beverage carts, banner at the pavilion, social media recognition, and website recognition. Please email logo to [email protected]
Be our golf cart sponsor! Includes golf cart signage, social media recognition, banner at pavilion, and website recognition.
Sponsor our tee gifts! Includes banner at tee gift table, social media recognition, and website recognition.
Show your support by being a Guardian Sponsor! Includes 1 4-player team, social media recognition and website promotion, reserved seating for opening ceremonies, logo printed on main banner, able to set up promote anywhere on the back nine.
Be recognized as our Patriot sponsor! Includes 1 4-player team, social media recognition and website promotion, reserved seating for opening ceremonies, logo printed on main banner, able to set up promotional information anywhere on the front nine.
Opportunity to be our Title Sponsor! Includes 2 4-player teams, social media recognition and website promotion, VIP seating for opening ceremonies, logo featured on main banner and marketing, able to set up/promote anywhere on the front nine and by check-in.
Celebrate Lucero’s birthday and give to one of her favorite causes!
