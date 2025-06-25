Patriot Day Golf Classic 2025

5121 McCann Rd

Longview, TX 75605, USA

Individual Player
$125

Individual Player, price includes lunch and round of golf.

Team
$500

This includes the cost of 4 lunches and 4 golf players on the team.

In Memory of Sponsor
$100

Have your loved one be included on our pre-ceremony slideshow. Please send their picture, name, branch, years of service to [email protected]

Hole Sponsor
$200

Have your logo on a sign stationed at one of the holes for all the players to see your support! Social media recognition also included. Please send logo to [email protected]

Flag Sponsor
$300

Have your logo on a flag at a hole for all of the players to see your support! Social media recognition also included. Please send your logo to [email protected]

Flag & Hole Sponsor
$400

Have your logo on a sign and a flag at a hole for all of the players to see your support! Social media recognition also included. Please send your logo to [email protected]

Veteran Team Sponsor
$500

Sponsor a team of veterans to play in our tournament. Bring your own, or let us know if you would like to open it to any interested veterans and we will help you form a team.

Police Team Sponsor
$500

Sponsor a police team to play in our tournament. Bring your own players, or let us know if you would like to open it to any interested police and we will help you form a team.

Firefighter Team Sponsor
$500

Sponsor a team of firefighters to play in our tournament. Bring your own players, or let us know if you would like to open it to any interested firefighters and we will help you form a team.

Longest Drive Sponsor
$500

Sponsor our Longest Drive Competition! Your logo will be on a sign and there will be social media recognition as well. Please email your logo to [email protected]

Closest to the Hole Sponsor
$500

Be our Closest to the Hole Sponsor! Includes having your logo on a sign at the competition hole and social media recognition. Please email your logo to [email protected]

Beverage Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsor water & Gatorade for our players! Includes signage on beverage carts, banner at the pavilion, social media recognition, and website recognition. Please email logo to [email protected]

Cart Sponsor
$3,000

Be our golf cart sponsor! Includes golf cart signage, social media recognition, banner at pavilion, and website recognition.

Tee Gift Sponsor
$3,000

Sponsor our tee gifts! Includes banner at tee gift table, social media recognition, and website recognition.

Guardian Sponsor
$3,500

Show your support by being a Guardian Sponsor! Includes 1 4-player team, social media recognition and website promotion, reserved seating for opening ceremonies, logo printed on main banner, able to set up promote anywhere on the back nine.

Patriot Sponsor
$5,000

Be recognized as our Patriot sponsor! Includes 1 4-player team, social media recognition and website promotion, reserved seating for opening ceremonies, logo printed on main banner, able to set up promotional information anywhere on the front nine.

Title Sponsor
$10,000

Opportunity to be our Title Sponsor! Includes 2 4-player teams, social media recognition and website promotion, VIP seating for opening ceremonies, logo featured on main banner and marketing, able to set up/promote anywhere on the front nine and by check-in.

Lucero’s Birthday Donation 🎉
$5

Celebrate Lucero’s birthday and give to one of her favorite causes!

Add a donation for Operation True North

$

