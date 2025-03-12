Rotary Club of Greater Houston Veterans
Patriot Games 2025
1600 Georgia Ave
Deer Park, TX 77536, USA
Auto or Motorcycle Show
$30
Price is for one ticket to either show. If you want to attend both then add another ticket at payment screen.
Cornhole or Jenga Tournament
$50
Price is per team and is for either the Cornhole Tournament or the Giant Jenga Tournament.
Prize Putt
$25
Price includes 1 putt to win a prize
Raffle Tickets (1)
$20
Entitles you to one entry into the Raffle
Raffle Tickets (6)
$100
Entitles you to 6 entries into the Raffle
Spotlight Table
$250
Provides you an opportunity to showcase your organization during the event. Bring your own tent, table and chairs
Patriot Sponsor
$2,500
Provides all the perks at the Patriot Sponsor Level. Please contact Mark McVey at 832-407-6181 for details.
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Provides all the perks at the Gold Sponsor Level. Please contact Mark McVey at 832-407-6181 for details.
Silver Sponsor
$500
Provides all the perks at the Silver Sponsor Level. Please contact Mark McVey at 832-407-6181 for details.
