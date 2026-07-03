Patriot Pride Store

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Includes 2026-2027 PTA Membership and T-Shirt
100% cotton
Sizes youth Small through Adult XL
Red, Grey or Blue
Includes 2026-2027 PTA Membership and T-Shirt
100% cotton
2X / 3X
Red, Grey or Blue
100% cotton
Youth Small through Adult XL
Red, Grey or Blue
100% cotton
2X / 3X
Red, Grey or Blue
100% cotton
Sizes youth Small through Adult XL
Red, Grey or Blue
100% cotton
2X / 3X
Red, Grey or Blue
100% cotton
Sizes youth Small through Adult XL
Red, Grey or Blue
100% cotton
2X / 3X
Red, Grey or Blue
2026 - 2027 Patriot Pride Membership only
$
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