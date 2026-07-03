John Adams Elementary PTA

Offered by

John Adams Elementary PTA

About this shop

Patriot Pride Store

PTA Membership Bundle item
PTA Membership Bundle item
PTA Membership Bundle
$20

Includes 2026-2027 PTA Membership and T-Shirt

100% cotton

Sizes youth Small through Adult XL

Red, Grey or Blue

PTA Membership Bundle (2X/3X) item
PTA Membership Bundle (2X/3X) item
PTA Membership Bundle (2X/3X)
$23

Includes 2026-2027 PTA Membership and T-Shirt

100% cotton

2X / 3X

Red, Grey or Blue

T-Shirt item
T-Shirt
$16

100% cotton

Youth Small through Adult XL

Red, Grey or Blue

T-Shirt (2X/3X) item
T-Shirt (2X/3X)
$19

100% cotton

2X / 3X

Red, Grey or Blue

Hoodies item
Hoodies
$31

100% cotton

Sizes youth Small through Adult XL

Red, Grey or Blue

Hoodies (2X / 3X) item
Hoodies (2X / 3X)
$34

100% cotton

2X / 3X

Red, Grey or Blue

Zippered Hoodies item
Zippered Hoodies
$35

100% cotton

Sizes youth Small through Adult XL

Red, Grey or Blue

Zippered Hoodies (2X/3X) item
Zippered Hoodies (2X/3X)
$38

100% cotton

2X / 3X

Red, Grey or Blue

Blanket item
Blanket
$25
0
PTA Membership Only item
PTA Membership Only
$8

2026 - 2027 Patriot Pride Membership only

0
Add a donation for John Adams Elementary PTA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!