Patriots Best Ball Golf Event 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Cedar Falls, IA 50613, USA
Tee off with purpose! Your Player Pass includes 9 holes of Best Ball golf, a golf cart, a bold Trump Flag to wave with pride, and a donation to support the Republicans of Black Hawk County. Play hard, have fun, and stand for freedom!
Ride along and enjoy the action! Your Gallery Pass includes a golf cart for the afternoon, a Trump Flag to cheer on the players, and a donation to help keep Iowa strong and free. The perfect way to join the fun without swinging a club.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!