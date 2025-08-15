eventClosed

Patriot's Day - Jim Ehret Memorial Golf Tournament Sponsorship

8715 Muirfield Dr

Dublin, OH 43017, USA

Hole Sponsor
$250

Logo prominently displayed on one (1) hole sign.

Title/Premium Sponsor
$7,500

Includes two (2) foursomes, premier signage on all materials, sponsor swag bags and star recognition recognition on social and print media.

Drink Cart Sponsor
$4,999

Includes a foursome plus exclusive branding on our drink carts, plus recognition on social and print media.

Happy Hour Bar Sponsor
$4,999
Host the Happy Hour! Includes a foursome and your brand featured at the bar, plus recognition on social and print media.

Band Sponsor
$900
Includes a foursome plus prominent signage at the live entertainment stage and plus recognition on social and print media.

Lunch Sponsor
$2,500
Includes a foursome, sticker signage on all boxed lunches and at tables, plus recognition on social and print media.

Bagpiper Sponsor
$2,500
Sponsor the bagpiper that will open the golf tournament!


Includes a foursome, plus recognition on social and print media.

