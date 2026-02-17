Patrons 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 6, 2027
Same as individual benefits + recognition in our annual report + an invitation for 2 to one of our film clubs.
Valid until April 6, 2027
Same as Astérix benefits + an annual membership for two.
Valid until April 6, 2027
Same as D'Artagnan's benefits + one VIP Pass for the opening of the San Diego French Film Festival.
No expiration
Same as Jules Verne benefits: + lifetime Alliance Francaise de San Diego membership
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!