Alliance Francaise de San Diego

Offered by

Alliance Francaise de San Diego

About the memberships

Patrons 2026

Astérix
$250

Valid until April 6, 2027

Same as individual benefits + recognition in our annual report + an invitation for 2 to one of our film clubs.

D'Artagnan
$500

Valid until April 6, 2027

Same as Astérix benefits + an annual membership for two.

Jules Verne
$1,000

Valid until April 6, 2027

Same as D'Artagnan's benefits + one VIP Pass for the opening of the San Diego French Film Festival.

Molière
$2,500

No expiration

Same as Jules Verne benefits: + lifetime Alliance Francaise de San Diego membership

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