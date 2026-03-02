Hosted by

Scouts BSA Troop 615 (Melrose)

Pat's Peak Scouting Weekend 2026

686 Flanders Rd

Henniker, NH 03242, USA

Saturday PM Pay One Price (POP) 12 noon - 10pm
$100

Includes:

- Lift Ticket, starting at 12:00 Noon Saturday through 10 PM Saturday evening
- Ski or Snowboard Equipment Rental
- Lesson "Tips" (note this is not a full lesson if you or your scout is a total beginner)

- Tubing - available from 5 PM to 10 PM

Adult Saturday Ski/snowboard ONLY (no rentals, no tubing)
$79
Junior Saturday Ski/snowboard ONLY (no rentals, no tubing)
$69
Helmet rental
$10
Meal voucher
$16

"Fast Bucks" - worth $18 at the cafeteria that can be used towards dinner, lunch, and/or snacks (POP does not include food)

Overnight stay
$38

- Accommodation on the floor of the main lodge - this means no bed - you need to bring air mattress / camp pad / sleeping bag / pillow, etc., in the same space as other troops, co-ed

- Includes the Pats Peak (huge) M&M cookie and a Pats Peak patch
- Includes breakfast Sunday morning

