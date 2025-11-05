Pat’s Peak Ski & Snowboard Trip

Hosted by
About this event
The accommodations (overnight in the lodge with breakfast, cookie, & patch).
FOR ADULTS 18+ Day Ticket All Mountain Lift Ticket good for 8:30-4:00pm
FOR SCOUT 6-17- Day Ticket All Mountain Lift Ticket good for 8:30-4:00pm
FOR ADULT: Includes one day life tickets on the mountain plus ski rental.
FOR SCOUT: Includes one day life tickets on the mountain plus ski rental.
FOR ADULT: Includes one day life tickets on the mountain plus ski rental and a lesson.
FOR SCOUT: Includes one day life tickets on the mountain plus ski rental and a lesson.
FOR ADULT: Includes one day life tickets on the mountain and a lesson.
FOR SCOUT: Includes one day life tickets on the mountain and a lesson.
FOR ADULT OR SCOUT: Starter Special Package includes Lower Mountain only life, rental and lesson.
2 hours of snow tubing 9-11, 11-1, 1-3, 3-5. Must be 5+ and 44" height.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!