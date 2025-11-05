Cullens Memorial Inc

Hosted by

Cullens Memorial Inc

About this event

Pat’s Peak Ski & Snowboard Trip

686 Flanders Rd

Henniker, NH 03242, USA

Accommodations
$38

The accommodations (overnight in the lodge with breakfast, cookie, & patch).

ADULT Day Ticket All Mountain Lift Ticket
$79

FOR ADULTS 18+ Day Ticket All Mountain Lift Ticket good for 8:30-4:00pm

SCOUT Day Ticket All Mountain Lift Ticket
$69

FOR SCOUT 6-17- Day Ticket All Mountain Lift Ticket good for 8:30-4:00pm

ADULT Combo 1 Lift & Rental
$118

FOR ADULT: Includes one day life tickets on the mountain plus ski rental.

SCOUT Combo 1 Lift & Rental
$108

FOR SCOUT: Includes one day life tickets on the mountain plus ski rental.

ADULT Combo 1 Lift & Rental & Lesson
$166

FOR ADULT: Includes one day life tickets on the mountain plus ski rental and a lesson.

SCOUT Combo 1 Lift & Rental & Lesson (Copy)
$156

FOR SCOUT: Includes one day life tickets on the mountain plus ski rental and a lesson.

ADULT Combo 1 Lift & Lesson
$127

FOR ADULT: Includes one day life tickets on the mountain and a lesson.

SCOUT Combo 1 Lift & Lesson
$117

FOR SCOUT: Includes one day life tickets on the mountain and a lesson.

ADULT or SCOUT Starter Special Package
$112

FOR ADULT OR SCOUT: Starter Special Package includes Lower Mountain only life, rental and lesson.

Snowtubing
$28

2 hours of snow tubing 9-11, 11-1, 1-3, 3-5. Must be 5+ and 44" height.

Add a donation for Cullens Memorial Inc

$

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